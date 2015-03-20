Fort Carson authorities arrest soldier on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor
By ELLIE MULDER | The Gazette (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 1, 2017
A 26-year-old member of the U.S. armed forces was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child under 15.
James Anthony Walker lives in Florence, Colo. but was arrested by agents of Fort Carson's Army Criminal Investigation Division, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Walker was arrested following an investigation that began in September. He allegedly began "sexting" the girl when she was 13 and engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14, according to the Sheriff's Office.
It is not clear where the girl lives or what position Walker held in the military.
He remains in the El Paso County jail without bond and on an active-duty Fort Carson hold, inmate records show.
