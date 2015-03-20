Fort Bragg unit deploys to Middle East before holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Two days before Thanksgiving and six days shy of his son's 6th birthday, Pfc. Jamaal Monroe marched out of the Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center gymnasium with other unit members to board a bus en route to the Green Ramp on Fort Bragg.

Monroe was among roughly 56 soldiers with the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, deploying on Tuesday night in support of military operations in the Middle East.

In Monroe's case, he would be leaving behind a weeping family in the gym.

Like other family members who attended the brief deployment ceremony, they had to say their goodbye's earlier.

The deployment is scheduled for nine months.

"It's going to be weird," said Monroe's wife, Georgiana, 33, of Fayetteville. "Every time we sing 'Happy Birthday,' there's a certain part that he does. He eats all the food. He's greedy."

With her eyes glistening, she laughed at the thought.

The couple's children, Jamaal Jr., and 9-year-old Heaven, were crying in their chairs after the soldiers had immediately departed. And 58-year-old Donna Penn, who had driven down from Warren, Ohio, to see her son-in-law off, wiped away the tears, too.

"He's my son-in-law," she said, "and my son."

Though he has been in the service for about four years, this marked Jamaal Monroe's first deployment.

"We've been preparing for it," Georgiana Monroe said. "We know it's what he signed up for: It's his job."

A crowd of about 175 service members, family members and friends gathered for the ceremony, intended to give the troops a proper sendoff.

"Most of them know this mission. Some are pretty new," said Staff Sgt. Josephine Pride of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command public affairs office.

For family and friends, the deployment ceremony — as described in opening remarks — ranks as "a momentous event."

Only a week before, 20-year-old Taylor Bartley of Pembroke had married the man she has known for nearly nine years. Now Coleman Bartley was leaving his new bride behind to help his fellow soldiers conduct human resources operations and handle both casualty and postal operations in the Middle East. The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) has a forward command post at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

An emotional Taylor Bartley, whose words were few, said she didn't know what it would be like to be away from her spouse for the next nine months. But she had family support Tuesday, with her mother and her husband's grandparents among those at her side.

In his address, Col. Johnney Matthews, deputy commanding officer for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, told the soldiers that they were undertaking a crucial mission.

It would be no easy task, he said, as they stood at parade rest, their hands clasped behind their backs.

"There's always a lot of emotion as we say goodbye to our friends, colleagues and family," Matthews said. "These emotions are there because we care about the soldiers standing in front of us. We recognize the mission our country has asked them to perform."

That love and care was real, and in plain evidence on the melancholy faces of the Jamaal Monroe family and the newlywed from Pembroke, Taylor Bartley.

"He prepared us," Georgiana Monroe said of her husband. "It's still hard."

