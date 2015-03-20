Fort Bragg tree arrives; troops can get their trees this week

There was no fanfare when the tree arrived - a 22-foot Fraser fir strapped to the back of a flat-bed tow truck.

But as Fort Bragg crews worked to trim the tree and stand it upright, a small group gathered to watch in appreciation.

Later this week, the same tree will become the centerpiece of Fort Bragg's annual holiday celebration. It also will help mark the start of the holiday season on the nation's largest military installation.

Rhett Stroupe, events coordinator for Fort Bragg's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said the tree was brought in from a North Carolina farm - Mistletoe Meadows in Laurel Springs.

On Fort Bragg, the tree is more than just a symbol of the holidays, Stroupe said.

It's a recognition of the sacrifices troops and their families make every day, a reminder of those still deployed and a tribute to those who have died.

"The tree is very important for what it symbolizes," he said. "And it kicks off the holiday season."

The tree is standing on Fort Bragg's Main Post Parade Field, across from the Main Post Chapel.

It will still be a few days before the tree is lit in its traditional holiday splendor.

Fort Bragg officials, including the yet-to-be-announced Family of the Year, will light the tree during the post's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, will kick off the celebration, which also will feature performances by the Bowley Elementary School Bobcat Chorus and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Stroupe said about 1,200 people attended last year's event. He expected more this year.

There will be bounce houses and other attractions for children and light refreshments such as hot cocoa.

Stroupe said there also will be a promise of "snow" - as crews will truck in several tons of ice to create two 20-foot ramps for sledding and a 20-by-20 foot snow play area.

Military families will be able to pick up their own trees a day after the event.

Fort Bragg will start distributing vouchers for the annual Trees for Troops program on Monday.

Officials said there will be 400 vouchers available on a first-come, first-served basis to active-duty troops ranked E-6 or below.

The vouchers are available at Leisure Travel Services in the Fort Bragg Mini Mall, starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Only one voucher will be distributed per family.

The trees will be available for pick up starting at 8 a.m. Friday at the Smith Lake Recreation Area. Troops and families with vouchers will need to redeem them by 10 a.m. that day.

After that time, the remaining trees will be distributed to non-voucher holders, E-6 and below, with a DoD identification card, until all trees are gone.

Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

