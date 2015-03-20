Fort Bragg soldiers welcomed home from deployment

Zaniah Joe stared at a face that was familiar and strange.

The 7-month-old lifted her tiny hands and put them on her father’s face, grasping his nose and glasses.

For the first time in her life, Staff Sgt. Derek Joe was more than a face on a phone. After nine months deployed with part of the 44th Medical Brigade, a child's father was home.

Joe was among the nearly 50 soldiers of the 51st Medical Logistics Company who returned home Monday to Fort Bragg.

The soldiers were deployed to six locations in four countries over their tour of duty, providing life-saving medical supplies and support to the nation’s warfighters in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Soldiers of the company, part of the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, landed at Pope Field a little after 11:30 p.m., and after processing and a short ceremony, they were reunited with family and friends just after midnight.

The 51st Medical Logistics Company, according to officials, supported four major military operations and troops in at least 10 countries across the U.S. Central Command area of operations, which stretches from Egypt to Kazakhstan.

Elements of the unit were based in Taji and Erbil in Iraq; Bagram and Kandahar in Afghanistan, Qatar and Kuwait.

From those locations, the unit controlled all medical supplies in the region, distributing more than 300 tons of supplies, valued at $12 million, to all levels of military medicine within the command.

They maintained more than 190 pieces of medical equipment that were vital to providing lifesaving aid and established a new medical logistics warehouse in Erbil to support expanded operations in Iraq.

Lt. Col. Aric Bowman, commander of the 261st MMB, said the soldiers, while deployed, were able to adapt to an ever-changing mission, despite their relatively small size.

“It was an enormous mission for a small group of people,” he said. “I’m very proud of what they accomplished.”

Bowman welcomed the soldiers home alongside Col. Paula Lodi, commander of the 44th Medical Brigade.

The brigade, which includes units on and off Fort Bragg, is constantly busy with deployments, garrison missions and training for future missions, Lodi said.

At one point earlier this year, its soldiers were deployed to nine different countries, Lodi said.

The 51st, the latest of the brigade’s units to return home, helped set the conditions for warfighters, she said, and provided invaluable support.

“It’s nothing short of incredible what they’ve done,” the colonel said.

Andrea Joe said it was a rough nine months, but it was worth the wait to see her husband hold the couple’s newest child.

Keianna, 11, and Malaki, 6, were there to greet their soldier-father, too.

Andrea Joe said the family was able to speak and see each other regularly through their phones and computers.

And Zaniah’s first words, she said, were “da da.”

“But we’ve been waiting for this,” she said. “It’s awesome.”

The Joe family weren’t the only ones waiting.

Other families and friends gathered at Green Ramp to welcome the soldiers home, holding homemade signs, balloons and flowers.

Capt. Aly Tran, who led the company on the deployment, said it was a blessing to have everyone home safe.

Being deployed across multiple countries created unique challenges for the unit, Tran said. But the soldiers persevered and accomplished all that was asked of them.

“I’m just very proud of all the soldiers and their hard work and dedication to the mission,” he said.



