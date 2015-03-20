Fort Bragg soldiers in Korea trained and ready, including for North Korea

For more than half of the year, soldiers from the Army's last Kiowa squadron have been away from home.

That hasn't been easy for the roughly 350 soldiers from Fort Bragg's 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment who have been serving in South Korea since June, missing birthdays and graduations, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

While the deployment doesn't have the austere environments and threats of Iraq and Afghanistan, there are unique challenges, officials with the squadron said during an interview from Korea.

Being away from family and their homes isn't easy for the soldiers, who are part of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

Then there is the unique training environment.

"We hit the ground absolutely running," said Lt. Col. Adam Frederick, the squadron commander. "We hit the ground and immediately went into a difficult training experience."

While the 82nd Airborne Division constantly trains to deploy anywhere in the world on a moment's notice, U.S. troops in Korea stand ready to respond to and repel an attack that may come at any time from a short distance away in North Korea.

If such an attack took place, Task Force Saber would find itself suddenly on the front lines.

The soldiers have been training to provide reconnaissance support to U.S. and South Korean troops, identifying targets and serving as eyes and ears for the defense of the nation.

Frederick said that mission required a rapid integration of the squadron upon its arrival in South Korea.

Within weeks, the soldiers were conducting a live fire exercise with South Korean and U.S. troops permanently based in the country.

Those exercises do more than prepare troops for a possible attack. They also show North Korea that troops stand ready.

"Each and every day - all of our actions, training and preparation have a real world affect in deterrence and maintaining the armistice," Frederick said.

That requires a clear focus on the part of the soldiers, from pilots to mechanics to those who fuel and arm the helicopters and any other support roles that troops provide.

"It's a day-to-day statement here," Frederick said. "It's real world stakes."

And that has made the squadron better.

Frederick said the best way for a fighter to improve is to move up the ranks and face a tougher challenge. It's no different for his soldiers.

"The only way you get better is to fight up a class," he said. "By coming here, we kind of up that game because it's a little bit tougher when you put everything together and you consider the environment."

"We're 100 percent ready to fight tonight," he said.

At the same time the unit prepared for its Korean mission, it also was becoming the last squadron in the Army to fly the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter. The Army is retiring the aircraft and Saber has the honor of being the last unit of its kind in the force, Frederick said.

"That's something to absolutely be proud of," he said.

When the soldiers return to Fort Bragg next year, they also will give up the Kiowa, converting to a heavy armed reconnaissance squadron with AH-64 Apache helicopters and RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicles.

Frederick said the soldiers can't dwell on that. Instead, they need to be aware of "the importance of what they're doing right here, right now."

"It's very easy to get caught up and dwell on the finish line," he said.

Frederick said the squadron's preparation was evident as it meshed quickly with other forces on the Korean peninsula.

"We showed up here extremely ready," he said. "That readiness has only increased and improved."

At home, the soldiers trained on and off Fort Bragg, undertaking missions on the North Carolina coast and in Virginia that forced the squadron to work in unfamiliar terrain and in an expeditionary setting.

In Korea, the soldiers saw more of the same. They have been consistently deployed to the field, Frederick said, and have conducted more live fire training than they did in preparing for the deployment.

They've also found themselves integrated in ways they have not practiced before, maneuvering with ground recon forces.

"Our calendar is pretty full," Frederick said.

To succeed, every soldier has to pull his weight and support the squadron, he said. That includes those back at Fort Bragg, who are providing support for those deployed and their families back home.

"I'm proud of them each and every day," Frederick said. "We all look forward to (being) reunited, right around the corner after the holidays. It will be wonderful to be back."

———

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.