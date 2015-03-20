Fort Bragg soldier thanks rescuers for saving him after Hurricane Matthew

Christian Collazo speaks with Cumberland County EMS responder Raul Zapata as he visits the Wade Fire Department on Thursday to thank the emergency teams that performed a water rescue when he was stranded in his truck during Hurricane Matthew.

WADE, N.C. — A few more minutes in the raging South River and Fort Bragg soldier Christian Collazo probably wouldn’t be alive to thank the men and women who saved him.

But here he was Thursday evening, standing before a semicircle of emergency workers, praising them for their harrowing efforts on the night Collazo clung to life on a small tree in the middle of a swift river.

The night was Oct. 11, three days after Hurricane Matthew tore through the Cape Fear region, dumping 15 inches of rain and causing rivers to rage out of their banks.

Earlier that day, Collazo got a call from his friend, another 82nd Airborne paratrooper by the name of Matthew Matthews, who wanted a ride to work.

Only Matthews neglected to tell Collazo, a 20-year-old private first class, that fallen trees and high water had cut off roads leading to his home. Collazo, who said he had just gotten out of the hospital after being injured in training, wasn’t too happy with his friend. Collazo said it took about two hours to reach him.

The way back from the rural area, along the Sampson-Cumberland County line, wasn’t any better.

The two soldiers made it to the bridge over the South River, where Lonnie Matthews Road changes names to Hayes Mill Road. By then, the river had swamped the bridge.

Collazo wanted to turn back, but Matthews urged him on. Reluctantly, Collazo tried to creep his new black GMC truck across the bridge.

When the water started covering the floorboards, Collazo threw the truck into reverse. That’s when the soldiers knew they had met their match. A wall of water swept the truck off the blacktop and deposited it, front-end first, into the river. The truck stopped floating when it wedged itself against a small tree.

By then, only a sliver of the roof protruded from the water. Matthews hung on to the roof while Collazo secured himself to the tree.

Somehow, Collazo had managed to save his cell phone, which he used to tell his Army commander that he was in a little predicament, and, oh yeah, would he mind calling 911.

The officer made the call, as did passerby James Wade, who saw the truck slide into the river. Both had trouble explaining the exact location to the dispatcher.

The events leading up to the rescue are recorded on a 911 audio tape. For about a half hour, maybe more, Callazo and a dispatcher talked calmly as the dispatcher tried to pinpoint the location and another dispatcher sent instructions to rescue workers from Cumberland and Sampson counties.

On the tape, the dispatcher tells Collazo not to put himself in danger. Collazo politely tells her his predicament and the condition of his truck.

“You can’t see it ma’am. I’m standing on top of it... We are barely holding on.”

“Is there anyone else nearby?” the dispatcher asks.

“Even if there were we couldn’t see them,” Collazo responds. “We’re in the middle of the freaking river.”

A short time later, Collazo makes a request in a voice devoid of the emotion such a situation would normally evoke.

“Can you send a helicopter or something, ma’am, because we will drown.”

The water is not only raging, it’s deep and cold.

“We can’t swim,” Collazo tells the dispatcher, who asked not to be identified. “It’s a very heavy stream.”

“They need to get there now!” the dispatcher tells her colleague, Michael Mason Jr.

Then she tells Collazo, “Just try to stay calm.”

“Please stay on the phone,” he responds.

“Of course, sir.”

“I am losing feeling in my legs.”

A short while later, the dispatcher asks again how Collazo is doing.

“I’ve completely lost feeling in my left leg,” he says.

She asks about Matthews.

“He’s seen better, ma’am.”

Finally, Collazo sees someone on the bank.

“That’s them, that’s them,” Collazo tells the dispatcher, and he and Matthews start yelling.

“Hey, Hello. Hello... Help. Help. Hey.”

Wade Community Fire Department Chief Mike Hill and one of his firefighters, Jeff Bumgarner, are among those who hear their cries.

Together, they help direct a water-rescue team — Eastover volunteer firefighters Michael Mason and Eric Cannizzaro — who will board an inflatable Zodiac and set out to save the two paratroopers.

“It was the swiftest water I have had our Zodiac in,” said Mason, the father of the male dispatcher. “There is no doubt in my mind that they would not have been able to hold on for another five minutes. To make matters worse, it was totally dark and we had to find them.

“I was worried I would bump them when I pulled the boat up to them before Eric could grab hold of them. If either had slipped it would have been certain death as they would have been swept away before we could reach them.”

Cannizzaro agreed.

“Not much longer, it would have been a recovery instead of a rescue,” he said.

But fate was on the soldiers’ side. Mason managed to steer the boat to the men, and Cannizaro hoisted them inside. It was, both rescue workers said, the most harrowing rescue they have conducted.

Collazo and Matthews were taken to a waiting Cumberland County EMS ambulance, where Raul Zapata and Angel Palmer-Crowley awaited them.

As they sat wrapped in blankets in the back of the ambulance, Palmer-Crowley said with a smile, the two soldiers called their commanders to ensure that they weren’t in trouble. Then they headed to Womack Army Medical Center, where Collazo said he was diagnosed with hypothermia but no lingering injuries.

Collazo, of the 82nd Airborne’s 307th Forward Support Battalion, said he hasn’t had much contact with Matthews since that night. His friend recently got married, he said.

So Collazo went to the Wade Community Fire Department alone Thursday evening. He said he had thought about the dispatcher a lot since the rescue and he wanted to thank her and all of the others.

He recounted his memory of the night he clung to a tree in the middle of a river. He told his rescuers he was thankful to be alive.

Shortly after the rescue, Collazo told the sizeable gathering, he went back to the river to look for his truck. All he found were skid marks.

An old man who lived nearby met him at the bank.

“The poor folks didn’t make it,” Collazo quoted the man as saying.

“No dude, they made it,” Collazo said he replied. “I was the one driving the truck.”

