Fort Bragg: Soldier's death during physical training was accidental

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The death of a Fort Bragg soldier who was hit by a vehicle during training last fall was accidental, investigators have determined.

Sgt. Jalisha Vonshay Tucker, a 24-year-old parachute packer for 3rd Special Forces Group's Support Battalion, was struck by a vehicle on Yadkin Road near Canopy Lane. She was doing physical training around 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 24 when the accident happened, Army officials have said.

Chris Grey, a spokesman for the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, said special agents worked with the Fort Bragg Military Police Traffic Accident Investigation Section and Provost Marshal's Office.

The investigation was completed Jan. 5, he said.

"The investigation concluded that Sgt. Tucker's death was accidental after being struck by a vehicle while conducting physical training with a fellow soldier," Grey said. "The soldiers were attempting to cross Yadkin Road, before sunrise, in an area that was not a marked pedestrian crossing when she was struck."

Tucker was taken to Womack Army Medical Center, according to Army officials. She was then taken by medical helicopter to UNC Hospitals, where she died about a week later.

Army investigators have released no information about the vehicle or driver, including whether it was a military vehicle.

In addition to her role as a parachute packer, Tucker served as an airdrop equipment repair noncommissioned officer and inspector tester. She was previously assigned to the 647th Quartermaster Aerial Delivery Company.

She was pursuing an associate degree and hoped to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing.

Among her awards and decorations, Tucker earned the Army Commendation Award (2 oak leaf clusters), the Army Achievement Medal (4 oak leaf clusters), the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Parachutist Badge and the Parachute Rigger Badge.

Tucker was from Ocala, Florida.

