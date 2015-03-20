Fort Bragg soldier killed in motorcycle crash over Memorial Day weekend

Spc. Carl Trice, an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper, based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, was killed Saturday evening in Myrtle Beach, after a vehicle and his motorcycle collided at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m., sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Spc. Trice, 26, of Hampton, Ga., was a wheeled vehicle mechanic, after joining the Army in February 2014. His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Parachutist Badge and the National Defense Service Medal.

“Specialist Carl Trice was a Paratrooper who enlisted in a time of persistent war and for that we are grateful,” Lt. Col. Kevin Key, Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, said in a press release. “Carl volunteered three times: once to selflessly serve his country, then to attend airborne school, and finally to do something inherently dangerous: serve on airborne status. In this endeavor, he was in elite company. We are forever grateful for his service to the 82nd Airborne Division and the Gladius Battalion.”

Trice was off-duty while in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police are still investigating the crash.

