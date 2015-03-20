Fort Bragg soldier honored for contracting support to anti-ISIS mission

Any time the 82nd Airborne Division deploys, a small group of soldiers from another Fort Bragg unit quietly goes with it.

The soldiers of the 900th Contracting Battalion don’t get nearly as much attention as their paratrooper brothers and sisters. Their patch isn’t as recognizable.

But their impact is unmistakable.

“There are some things the Army can’t do,” said Maj. Timothy Godwin, who last deployed with the 82nd Airborne headquarters to Iraq from June 2015 to February 2016.

Godwin was among 13 soldiers who deployed to Iraq, Kuwait and Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The soldiers supported American and Iraqi forces, overseeing contracts for goods and services the military could not or chose not to provide on their own, from 4x4 trucks for Iraqi tribal fighters to shipments of bottled water for American troops to minor construction projects on Iraqi and coalition bases.

“It’s everything you could imagine,” Godwin said.

Earlier this year, Godwin was honored as part of the Secretary of the Army’s 2016 Awards for Excellence in Contracting.

He earned the Outstanding Contracting Officer Award in Contingency Contracting, an honor that recognizes a contracting officer who is deployed during the fiscal year.

Godwin is listed as the sole recipient of the award, but the major said he considers it a team award.

As the Regional Contracting Center-Operation Inherent Resolve operations officer, Godwin oversaw five contracting offices in three countries that supported the execution of 325 contracts valued at more than $188 million.

He said they also oversaw the Iraqi Train and Equip Fund, which provided about $1 billion in support to that country’s troops in the buildup to the fight to liberate Mosul.

Godwin said the soldiers from the 900th who deployed played an important role in the coalition efforts against the Islamic State.

Contracts are force multipliers, he said, helping to reduce the overall number of troops needed in the effort and allowing officials to put more focus on assisting partner forces instead of supporting their own troops.

“Every mechanic and cook that can be replaced by a contractor is another infantryman who can be in the country to support and train our allies,” Godwin said.

Likewise, transportation contracts with Iraqi companies keep large convoys of troops off the road and out of harm’s way.

It’s also good business, Godwin said. And a sign to the Iraqi people that coalition forces are there to help, not take over.

“We’re not invaders,” he said.

In addition to providing contracting support, the 900th Contracting Battalion also served as business advisers for the 82nd Airborne while the division was deployed as the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve.

In the battalion’s role working with the 82nd Airborne, it helped plan for liberation of Mosul by setting up contracts with companies to support the creation of bases closer to the city.

With much of the city, one of Iraq’s largest, now back in Iraqi hands, Godwin said his soldiers can take pride in the fact that they contributed to those efforts.

“We were the supply chain in a lot of ways,” he said.

