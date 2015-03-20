Fort Bragg soldier charged in fatal shooting of fellow soldier

Tiara Nicole Vinson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

(Tribune News Service) — One soldier from Fort Bragg is dead and another is charged in a Friday shooting in a neighborhood off Raeford Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Kelia Horton, 22, of Spring Lake, was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home in the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive about 1:23 p.m., police said.

Officers who arrived on scene attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately, Horton died of her injuries at the hospital, said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Jeremy Glass.

Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Glass said further details into the shooting were not immediately available.

Both women were active-duty soldiers stationed on Fort Bragg, Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, confirmed.

Buccino said Spc. Horton, of Birmingham, Alabama, was a motorpool clerk assigned to the 525th Military Intelligence Brigade; Sgt. Vinson, of Norfolk, Virginia, was a parachute rigger assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group.

"Since last night, our priority has been supporting Kelia Horton's family and friends. That focus continues. This is a tragic, senseless loss and a terrible moment, particularly for those here who knew Kelia," Buccino said via email. "The command at the 525 Military Intelligence Brigade is organizing grief counseling for Kelia's fellow Soldiers and engaging with the family."

He said Horton joined the Army in June 2017 and Vinson joined the Army in January 2014.

Vinson is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.



