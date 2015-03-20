Fort Bragg says its Twitter account was hacked

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Fort Bragg's Twitter page is now secure after it was hacked Wednesday, officials said.

The hacker made it appear as if the installation's social media page responded to another Twitter account with a sexually explicit comment, officials said.

"We've deleted those images, reset our password and reset the two-cycle authentication process," said Tom McCollum, a Fort Bragg spokesman. "We apologize to anyone who follows us on Twitter and don't know how this happened."

McCollum said officials have reached out to the Army Criminal Investigation Division to determine how the page was hacked.

After posting an apology on the page, Fort Bragg's Twitter account appeared to be deleted or suspended by 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, returned to an active status by 6 p.m. and then appeared to be deleted by 6:03 p.m.

The 18th Airborne Corps, whose commander is also the commander of Fort Bragg, posted a Tweet by 6:15 p.m. acknowledging the situation.

"Earlier this afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account," officials who oversee the 18th Airborne Corps Twitter account said. "When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline. The matter is under investigation."

Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps, said passwords to the Fort Bragg account and 18th Airborne Corps account have been changed, and another layer of authentication has been added to the accounts.

He said Fort Bragg's Twitter has temporarily been taken down, but will go back online "at some point in the future."

"There's always a danger of operating in digital space and this was an embarrassing incident, and we took action," Buccino said. "The tweets were down within 35 minutes. We took action once it was pointed out to us."

rriley@fayobserver.com

(c)2020 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

