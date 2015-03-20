Fort Bragg investigating death of division paratrooper
By AMANDA DOLASINSKI | The Fayetteville Observer, N.C. (Tribune News Service) | Published: November 27, 2017
The Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the death of an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper.
Spc. Carlton L. Butler, 22, of North Miami Beach, Florida, was found dead in his barracks room Saturday on Fort Bragg. Butler was an infantryman assigned to the division's B Company, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.
"Carlton was an energetic and motivated paratrooper," said Lt. Col. Graham R. White, command of 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment. "Our thoughts now turn to his family and fellow paratroopers."
It's the second death of a Fort Bragg soldier in the past week.
On Thanksgiving Day, Pfc. Nicholas C. Martinez, of Moultrie, Georgia, was found dead in his barracks room. Martinez was training to become a Special Forces soldier and was assigned to the Student Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group.
Officials said his death is under investigation.
