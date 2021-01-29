Fort Bliss troops sickened by substance from outside the authorized food supply

AUSTIN, Texas – The unknown substance that caused 11 soldiers at Fort Bliss to be hospitalized Thursday came from outside the authorized food supply, officials at the west Texas Army base said Friday.

The soldiers fell ill at the conclusion of a field training exercise early Thursday afternoon and were taken the base’s William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Two soldiers were in critical condition Friday, officials said.

Because the exercise had concluded, it did not impact the training and all soldiers associated with the exercise have returned to the main area of the base, said Lt. Col. Allie Payne, spokeswoman for the division.

“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available,” Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, commander of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in a statement. “Our leaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information and care for their teammates. Our commitment to our soldiers and families remains our number one priority as we work to understand what occurred Jan. 28.”

The injured personnel include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members, according to Fort Bliss.

“Leaders remain in constant contact with the families and unit members of the ill soldiers and will provide for their care,” the base said.

Officials would not comment on how long soldiers had been in the field or the unit to which they were assigned. The incident is under investigation by Army and law enforcement officials and an update Friday evening is expected to provide more details, Payne said.

