Fort Bliss THAAD unit returning home, marks end of deployments

A THAAD battery from Fort Bliss is finishing up its yearlong deployment to the U.S. territory of Guam and has trained its replacement unit, which will stay permanently on the island in the Western Pacific.

For the past four years, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, batteries from Fort Bliss have been doing yearlong rotational deployments to Guam to protect U.S. citizens, assets and interests there from possible North Korean aggression.

When the final soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (THAAD) return home to Fort Bliss by Christmas or early 2017, it will mark the end of those rotational deployments, officials with the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade said.

About 90 soldiers from Bravo-2 THAAD deployed to Guam in January 2016.

Echo-3 THAAD, which was originally a Fort Bliss unit, is replacing Bravo-2 and will stay permanently in Guam. It started to get organized as a unit last summer and began sending soldiers to the island territory then. There, they received training from Bravo-2 to take over the mission.

Echo-3, which is now part of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command out of Fort Shafter, Hawaii, officially stood up in late October and took over the Guam mission then. About 20 soldiers with this new THAAD battery came from Fort Bliss and about 50 from elsewhere in the Army.

After the successful train-up and transfer, soldiers from Bravo-2 have been returning home to Fort Bliss since late September. Almost the entire battery is back from Guam, except for about a half dozen soldiers who are continuing to support their replacements.

Capt. Jason Leung-VanHassel, commander of Bravo-2, said it was satisfying to train their replacements, but that also placed a “heavy burden” on his battery.

Usually, replacement THAAD units arrived trained and ready to go, he said. Echo-3 had to train when it got to Guam and be brought up to standard since it is a new unit, Leung-VanHassel said.

“It was very challenging,” said Leung-VanHassel, who is from Millville, N.J. “We were pulling a 24/7 mission. It is not common for a unit to train their replacement from the ground up while doing a mission.”

Spc. Alex Ortiz is a THAAD command post operator from El Paso.

Ortiz said the hardest part of being deployed for the first time was being away from his family.

It was also a complex deployment in which they had to continue to do their mission while training Echo-3, Ortiz said.

“When we replaced Delta-2 (last January), we just showed up and already had an idea of what we were doing,” said the Americas High School graduate. “But (this) new unit, we had to actually train them.”

First Lt. Joshua Miller served as platoon leader for Sensor Platoon and was one of four officers who were in charge of the THAAD site on a rotational basis.

Bravo-2 did more than six months of training to get ready for the deployment and then did its real-life mission for nearly a year, said Miller, from Onalaska, Wis.

“This is the equivalent of our Super Bowl,” Miller said.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Batchan, from Kingston, Jamaica, served as Miller’s platoon sergeant and as his noncommissioned officer in charge of the THAAD site when they were on duty.

Balancing doing their real-life mission with training their replacements showed that “we are the best THAAD battery,” Batchan said.

Spc. Patrick Collier, a command post operator from Detroit, said it was gratifying to train their replacements, especially the younger soldiers in the new unit.

"They caught up pretty quickly," Collier said.

Sgt. Jeffrey Stephan, a command post operator from Wind Lake, Wis., said deploying to Guam and defending a U.S. territory was particularly rewarding.

“They really embraced us,” Stephan said. “We got to march in a parade while we were there. It was amazing to see how much support we got from the civilians in Guam.”

