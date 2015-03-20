Fort Bliss Stryker brigade set to deploy to Afghanistan

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division conduct a "refuel on the move" during a training exercise in 2015. 1,500 soldiers from the brigade will deploy to Afghanistan over the next few weeks.

After training hard for the past year and half, the time is finally here for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to tackle its next major mission.

About 1,500 soldiers from the 4,000-soldier Ready First Brigade are deploying to Afghanistan this month. They will be doing a nine-month deployment and will serve in an advise, assist and training role working with the Afghan army and police.

About 300 soldiers from the brigade, serving as the advance parties, have already arrived in Afghanistan and are setting the conditions for the rest of the brigade, brigade commander Col. Eric S. Strong said.

The rest will leave during the next couple of weeks, and the brigade will be ready to take up the mission by mid-February, he said.

“For many soldiers, it will be their first deployment,” said Strong, from Syracuse, N.Y. “They are very excited. Honestly, it is what a lot join the military for – to serve and defend the nation.”

During the past 20 months, Ready First has earned the reputation as one of the Army’s most well-trained and busiest brigades. It has gone on three rotations to combat training centers during that time – to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., in June 2015 and October-November 2016 and to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La., in January 2016.

The brigade and its battalions also did extensive gated train-ups leading up to all of those rotations.

“As in any train-up, you’ve been training and you’ve been training, and it gets to the point where you are ready to go and do what you’ve been training so hard to do,” Strong said.

About a third of the brigade will be going to Afghanistan and the rest is staying back at home at Fort Bliss. It adds up to a complicated mission.

“It’s easier to deploy the BCT (brigade combat team) in its entirety than to deploy a portion of the BCT,” said Maj. Chip Gaylord, the brigade’s executive officer from North Augusta, S.C.

The brigade will send three battalion-size elements to Afghanistan – the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment; the 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment; and the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment.

The following units will also send some soldiers as part of the deployment: the 501st Brigade Support Battalion; the 16th Engineer Battalion; and the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment. The brigade command team -- Strong and Command Sgt. Maj. Eugene Russell -- will also deploy along with part of the brigade headquarters.

The 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment will stay behind in its entirety.

Lt. Col. Brian Hallberg, the commander of the 16th Engineer Battalion, will serve as the commander of the rear detachment, the soldiers who are staying behind at Fort Bliss. Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Jeffrey, the senior enlisted leader for 3-41 Infantry, will serve as the rear detachment command sergeant major.

For the soldiers staying behind, they will undergo an important mission, too – to stay ready.

“We need to make sure we are ready to go if that call comes,” said Gaylord, who will be among the soldiers staying at Fort Bliss.

The elements that are staying behind will continue to train and will support and participate in exercises at Fort Bliss, brigade officials said.

They will also have the opportunity to possibly go and support training rotations at either NTC or JRTC.

Strong said the brigade has four main areas of emphasis, both for the soldiers who are deploying and those staying at home: accomplish the mission; maintain readiness; develop leaders for the Army; and maintain unity within the brigade.

“It’s still one brigade,” Strong said. “We all wear the same patch. My parting words to the commanders were: ‘Stay ready. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring.’”

Russell, the brigade’s command sergeant major from Tacoma, Wash., said he is confident that the brigade will be successful both in Afghanistan and at home.

“Everything you accomplish, you accomplish with enthusiasm,” Russell said. “I think the soldiers are going to Afghanistan with enthusiasm to support our nation. We will accomplish the mission and return home. The remaining soldiers will continue to train and maintain their readiness, and they will be ready if called upon.”

The brigade last deployed in November 2012 to September 2013, also to Afghanistan.

