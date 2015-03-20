Fort Bliss soldiers plead guilty to immigrant smuggling

Two Fort Bliss soldiers pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants past a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas.

Marco Antonio Nava Jr., 19, and Joseph Edmond Cleveland, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Corpus Christi, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said.

Nava and Cleveland, both from El Paso, are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9 and face up to 10 years in federal prison, officials said. They remain free on bond.

On June 18, Nava was driving a 2012 Mazda with Cleveland as his front passenger and two undocumented immigrants from Mexico in the back seat when they were stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas.

During questioning by the Border Patrol agents, the immigrants admitted to having crossed the border illegally.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Nava and Cleveland claimed that they had been approached by a man who offered them $1,500 if they went to the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas to drive two undocumented immigrants past the checkpoint.

The two immigrants were arrested at the checkpoint.

Nava and Cleveland were arrested in October after they were indicted by a federal grand jury on one count each of conspiracy and transporting undocumented immigrants. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

