Fort Bliss soldier killed in weekend motorcycle crash was Bradley systems maintainer

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Spc. Jesus Jomar Moreno, 25, died at a hospital after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a tractor-trailer while weaving in-and-out of traffic at a high speed on Interstate 10 in West El Paso on Friday night, Fort Bliss and police officials said.

Investigators said Moreno lost his helmet as a result of the impact and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Moreno was a native of Troy, Missouri, and had been in the U.S. Army since 2015.

He was assigned to the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team where he worked as a 91M Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer.

"The sudden loss of Spc. Moreno is felt throughout our organization and we are deeply saddened by his passing," said Capt. Eric Duviella, commander of Delta Forward Support Company, 123d Brigade Support Battalion.

"As a Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer, Moreno made a profound impact. On behalf of the command, we send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Duviella said in a statement.

Moreno had been deployed to Kuwait and also served a rotational tour in South Korea. He attended basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife.

