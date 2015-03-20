Fort Bliss soldier killed in motorcycle crash during police chase

A Fort Bliss soldier was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle Sunday morning during a chase with state troopers.

Eric James Merwin, 20, was riding a 2003 Yamaha at about 2:50 a.m. on Loop 375 near Montana Avenue when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Merwin refused to stop and led troopers on a chase on Loop 375 South, officials said.

During the chase, Merwin lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail. He was then thrown from the motorcycle, officials said.

Merwin suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the wreck.

According to police, Merwin was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bliss.

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2018 compared with 17 at this same time last year.

———

©2018 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.