Fort Bliss soldier hailed as hero for rescuing two people

Once you put on the camouflage uniform of the U.S. Army, you are always a soldier, whether you are at home station, deployed or on vacation.

Sgt. Kevin Gron, a soldier with a Fort Bliss THAAD battery, demonstrated that with his decisive and courageous actions during Christmas break while vacationing in Michigan.

Gron, age 24, was visiting his girlfriend, Hannah Hoffman, and meeting her family for the first time in Berrien Springs, Mich.

At about 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, he was a passenger in a car that came upon a vehicle that was flipped over and submerged in a ditch.

Gron, a sensor section leader with Bravo Battery, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (THAAD), sprung into action. He tried to open the submerged vehicle’s door that was closest to the road but it was so deep in mud that he ended up breaking off the door handle.

He then plunged into icy, waist-deep water and tried the other door. He was able to pry it open enough to yell to see if any people were trapped inside.

Inside, there were three men, who yelled back for help but otherwise spoke only Spanish, which Gron doesn’t understand. He was able to open the door wide enough for one man to squeeze out. The second trapped man was bigger than the first and wasn’t able to get out initially. But his friend, who had already escaped, helped to pull him out.

The third man had just gotten to the door when emergency crews arrived, and they took over and rescued him.

The mother of his girlfriend, Claire Coulston, a sergeant in the Michigan State Police, helped Gron with the rescue.

“Life or death, it’s something big,” said Gron, who calls Tampa, Fla., home. “It isn’t something that could wait.”

Gron has gone through the Army’s Combat Lifesaver Course and is also a master resilience trainer for his battery.

He said he would do it all over again without hesitation. He didn’t get injured during the rescue but did lose his phone, he said with a laugh.

Capt. Jason Leung-VanHassel is Gron’s battery commander with Bravo-2 THAAD.

Leung-VanHassel, of Millville, N.J., said he wasn’t surprised by Gron’s selfless actions and was submitting him for the Soldier’s Medal, which recognizes valorous actions outside of combat.

Gron “has shown himself to be a quiet, yet strong member of the team,” said Leung-VanHassel, who will relinquish command on Thursday.

Gron deployed with the rest of the battery to the U.S. territory of Guam last year. The final soldiers from the unit returned to Fort Bliss shortly before New Year’s.

“It’s an example of the Army values and warrior ethos he embodies as an American soldier,” Leung-VanHassel said. “But it also speaks to the values he came into the Army with.”

Capt. Ryan Karohl, who will take over as battery commander, is impressed.

“Just because a soldier is back home in the United States or is on leave, that doesn’t mean he stops being a soldier,” said Karohl, from Yorktown, Va. “He is going to save his buddy’s life in combat and will save a civilian’s life. A soldier is there to defend and protect Americans as well as the Constitution. Regardless of your background, he is going to come and rescue you.”

A letter from the Michigan State Police sent to Leung-VanHassel said that they “would like to recognize Sgt. Gron’s quick actions and willingness to put himself at risk to the save occupants of the vehicle.”

“Clearly, his military training has prepared him to react to stressful situations, which in this case resulted in the saving of two occupants,” the letter continued.

The Michigan State Police said they would like to give Gron what they call a "life-saving award."

