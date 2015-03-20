Fort Bliss soldier dies in Iraq in noncombat incident
By DAVID BURGE | The El Paso Times (Tribune News Service) | Published: November 27, 2017
A Fort Bliss soldier died Saturday in Baghdad in a noncombat-related incident, the Department of Defense announced Monday.
Cpl. Todd L. McGurn, age 20, from Riverside, Calif., was an indirect fire infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade with the 1st Armored Division.
Fort Bliss’ 2nd Brigade deployed to Kuwait and other locations in the Middle East this fall in a contingency and training mission.
"On behalf of the Iron Brigade, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother," said Col. Chuck Lombardo, commander of 2nd Brigade.
Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general for the 1st Armored Division, said, "Cpl. McGurn's family is in our thoughts and prayers.
"The U.S. Army and the 1st Armored Division deeply mourn this loss," Landes added.
McGurn joined the Army in 2016.
The incident remains under investigation. No other information was available.
