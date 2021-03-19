Fort Bliss soldier assaulted wife before being shot by stepson, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – A Fort Bliss soldier shot and killed by his 13-year-old stepson had assaulted the boy’s mother earlier that day, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Sgt. 1st Class Allan Edwards, 31, died Monday inside the family’s El Paso apartment on McCombs Street. Officers were called out to an aggravated assault call at about midnight and found him dead. His stepson was identified as the shooter and taken into custody.

The boy told police that he had seen Edwards assault his mother earlier in the day while the family was outside the home. Once back at the apartment, the boy retrieved a handgun owned by Edwards.

“When the couple again began to argue the juvenile produced the handgun and shot Edwards,” police reported.

No charges have been announced against the boy, and he was transferred to the Juvenile Probation Department, police said Thursday. Detectives from Crimes Against Persons and Crimes Against Children divisions are continuing the investigation.

Edwards is from Telford, Tenn., and was assigned to the 1st Armored Division’s operations section, according to Fort Bliss. He enlisted in March 2008 as tank crewman and has been at Fort Bliss since March 2014.

Fort Bliss was Edwards’ third duty station and he had one combat deployment to Afghanistan, according to base officials.

“Sgt. 1st Class Allan Edwards gave 100% daily to the team and his profession. His technical knowledge enhanced the capability of the division operations section,” said Col. Bryan Frizzelle, assistant chief of staff for division operations. “Sgt. 1st Class Edwards was a determined senior noncommissioned officer who leaves a legacy of armor crew members who are more confident in their profession.”

Edwards’ awards and decorations include a Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, four Army Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, a Afghanistan Campaign Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a Korean Defense Service Medal, three Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, an Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons, a NATO Medal, a Master Gunner Identification Badge, a Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Pistol, and a Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert Carbine.

Thayer.rose@stripes.com

Twitter: @Rose_Lori

