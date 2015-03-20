Fort Bliss soldier accused of three sexual assaults, including rape of soldier found dead on New Year's Eve

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A Fort Bliss soldier was formally accused Thursday of three sexual assaults within a year, including allegedly raping a soldier later found dead on New Year's Eve.

Pfc. Christian G. Alvarado was arraigned at a general court martial on Fort Bliss for violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. A military judge has not yet set a trial date.

Alvarado faces three allegations of sexual assault, a charge of aggravated assault and two counts of making false statements to military law enforcement investigators.

According to a charging sheet document, Alvarado is accused of raping Pfc. Asia M. Graham while she was unconscious on Dec. 30, 2019, in Fort Bliss.

Graham was allegedly sexually assaulted within the first month after she had arrived at Fort Bliss, her first duty station after joining the Army five months earlier.

On Dec. 31, 2020, military officials said Graham, 19, was found dead in her barracks room — a year since the alleged assault. The manner of death has not been disclosed.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command investigators do not suspect foul play in Graham's death.

Soldier accused in two other rapes

The charging sheet document stated that Alvarado is also accused in two more sexual assaults in 2020.

The victims' names in those two cases were redacted in the document though Graham's name was published, likely because she is deceased.

Alvarado is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who he knew was impaired and intoxicated by alcohol on May 8 in El Paso, the documents stated.

He is accused in another sexual assault of a woman in Fort Bliss on Aug. 26. The aggravated assault charge stems from a strangulation on that same date.

More: Fort Bliss general: Mistakes made in Pvt. Richard Halliday missing soldier mystery

Alvarado is accused of lying to Army investigators by claiming during an interview in June 11 that Graham and another victim had consensual sex with him, the charging document stated.

Alvarado is assigned to the 1- 501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. It was the same battalion that Graham belonged to.

Military officials said Alvarado entered the Army in July 2018 and arrived at Fort Bliss in February 2019. Fort Bliss is his first duty station.

___

(c)2021 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.