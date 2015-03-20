Fort Bliss readiness on display with hurricane response, general says

About 90 soldiers from the Combat Aviation Brigade left Tuesday for the hurricane-ravaged Gulf Coast area of East Texas, where they will conduct search and rescue and other relief operations. More than 100 additional soldiers from the brigade left Wednesday.

Readiness is a concept that is often hard to explain, but it was clearly demonstrated this week by Fort Bliss’ Combat Aviation Brigade as it responded to Hurricane Harvey, said one of the top leaders at the installation.

In all, the team will take as many as 25 Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters with them.

These soldiers clearly demonstrated the meaning of readiness by being ready to go within hours of receiving notification of the mission, said Brig. Gen. Mark H. Landes, deputy commanding general for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division.

“You saw a demonstration of their capacity to immediately deploy and launch aircraft,” he said.

Landes was the keynote speaker during the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Military event. He addressed more than 650 military, business and community leaders at the Centennial Club on post.

He also met with the media for about 15 minutes after the event.

Readiness and the importance of community relations were his main themes during both talks.

Most of the soldiers who left for Hurricane Harvey duty are from the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, one of the best trained battalions at Fort Bliss, Landes said.

They had just returned several days ago from a grueling rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., and then had to leave on a new mission, Landes said.

“This is actually what we train them to do, to be able to react to the unknown and the unknowable,” Landes said. “Although we love to deal in a world of facts, we have to realize change happens. You may think you are going one way and then you end up going another.”

Fort Bliss’ number one priority is to provide realistic training so soldiers and units can think on their feet and react to changing situations, Landes said.

Having community support is also a crucial component when soldiers embark on a mission like this, Landes said.

Soldiers can leave without worrying about their families, because they know their loved ones have friends and lots of support back home, he added.

The relationship between El Paso and Fort Bliss is the best he has ever seen in his Army career, Landes said.

“Without support from the city, we would not be where we are today,” Landes said. “We would not be a pillar of readiness and a great place to live.”

Maj. Gen. Robert “Pat” White, the commanding general of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, is deployed in Iraq, leading a team of about 400 Fort Bliss soldiers who are serving in a mission-command role.

White appeared via video teleconferencing and thanked the community for its continued strong support of the Army and Fort Bliss.

White asked community leaders to continue to advocate for the installation on a state and national level, to continue to hire veterans and military spouses, and to thank soldiers when they do good things.

