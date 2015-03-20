Fort Bliss goes through Army version of spring cleaning

Fort Bliss went through an Army version of a spring cleaning shortly before the holiday season.

More than 100 soldiers from the 1st Armored Division headquarters, the Sustainment Brigade and representatives from every unit on the post oversaw and executed an operation informally known as Divestiture Weeks.

During two weeklong periods in November and early December, units from Fort Bliss turned in old, worn-out equipment or excess equipment under what is an Army-wide equipment readiness effort.

About 12,000 pieces of equipment, including vehicles, weapons, radios and chemical masks, were turned in, said Lt. Col. Fred Maddox, the former commander of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion and now the chief of sustainment for the 1st Armored Division.

Maddox, from College Park, Ga., compared the process to what households go through during a spring cleaning.

“You identify things you want to get rid of,” he said. “Some of those things you can probably sell in a yard sale, and some of the items you can’t sell and you just need to get rid of.”

Items that were turned in can end up being trash or recycled, Maddox said. Some of the equipment will end up being sold as surplus. Other pieces of equipment will be sent to Army depots where these items will be refurbished and then distributed back out to Army units, he said.

Some of the equipment could end up going to other Fort Bliss units or to units at other installations, said Maddox, who did much of the planning for the Divestiture Weeks and led the operation.

This is another aspect of the Army’s number one priority of being ready and that includes managing equipment properly, Maddox said.

Units across the Army each have an authorized level of personnel and equipment, and the Army constantly adjusts those authorized levels, Maddox said. That can leave units with excess equipment that they have to be responsible for, he added.

Capt. Richard Simpson is the officer in charge of the supplies and services section for the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.

Simpson, from Benson, Ariz., said the divestiture process increased readiness across the division, Fort Bliss and the Army.

“By divesting of that equipment, getting rid of it and turning it over to the depots, they can get it to the right place,” Simpson said. “It also lightens up the amount of equipment you need to take care of and you can focus on the equipment you need and your training and readiness.”

Besides the 100-plus soldier task force that ran this operation, civilian employees from the Defense Logistics Agency and the Sierra Army Depot in California came to Fort Bliss to help with the process. Civilians from the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Bliss also participated.

Simpson said that the operation was “all about teamwork.”

“We team tackled the problem and made sure we were successful,” he said.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shiron Polk oversees all the warehouses, or Supply Support Activities, at Fort Bliss for the Sustainment Brigade.

Polk, from Orlando, Fla., said there are always shortages in the Army and by reissuing this equipment to other units in the Army, you can fix those shortfalls and save the Army money in the process.

Sgt. 1st Class Katrina Thomas is the noncommissioned officer in charge for the distribution and integration section for the Sustainment Brigade.

By bringing different agencies and units together in one location, they were able to simplify the turn-in process and made it into a “one-stop shop,” said Thomas from Macon, Ga.

