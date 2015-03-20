Fort Bliss Blood center gives chance to save soldiers' lives

With Fort Bliss soldiers deployed in the Middle East and elsewhere around the world, it is important to remember that blood can save lives out on the battlefield.

The Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center, at 2489 Ricker Road, collects blood that is shipped overseas to benefit U.S. troops and coalition partners.

Blood collected at the center is also used to help patients at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson, Colo.

“Our number one priority is to support soldiers who are deployed overseas,” said Sgt. David Shumaker, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the blood center.

Blood and tourniquets are the top lifesaving tools out in the field, said Shumaker, who calls Las Cruces home.

The Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center is part of the Armed Services Blood Program and is one of about 20 similar centers around the world.

The Fort Bliss center collects about 5,000 pints of blood a year. It also collects plasma and platelets.

“This blood goes to save the lives of our troops overseas and here locally,” said Capt. Pavel Munerman, the chief of blood services at Beaumont and the officer in charge of the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center.

“We always need O-positive and O-negative units,” said Munerman, who is originally from Ukraine but now calls Rockville, Md., home. “We always need AB plasma and platelet donors.”

Anyone who is at least 17 years old, is a U.S. citizen and can understand English to go through a basic medical screening is eligible to donate.

The center collects blood on-site but it also conducts blood drives at Fort Bliss units and at other installations in the region such as White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

The center’s staff also visits National Guard and Reserve units in Texas and New Mexico to conduct drives.

It takes about 45 minutes to donate blood from the time you walk in the door until you are released, Munerman said. It takes about two hours to donate plasma or platelets from start to finish.

The blood center recently held its annual blood donor recognition ceremony at the Centennial Club. About 25 individual donors, both military and civilian, were recognized for going above and beyond to donate. About 10 military units from Fort Bliss and the region also were recognized for their efforts.

The idea is to recognize individuals and military units “for their precious donations” and to encourage more people to participate, Munerman said.

Having soldiers deploy from Fort Bliss can hurt the center’s mission by causing it to lose part of its donor population, while these troops are serving overseas, Munerman said.

In addition, soldiers who deploy to certain countries face restrictions on donating blood when they return home to make sure they haven’t been exposed to diseases such as malaria.

So, it is important for others to step up and donate, Munerman said.

