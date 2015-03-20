Fort Bliss aviators get true snapshot of abilities at National Training Center

Fort Bliss’ attack and reconnaissance helicopter battalion got to immerse itself in one of the Army’s top training experiences and came away with a true picture of what it is capable of doing.

The 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment went to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., earlier this year with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley, Kan.

About 300 soldiers from the Iron Dragon Battalion, as it is nicknamed, brought 14 Apache attack helicopters with them and led an aviation task force consisting of other Army aviators from Fort Bliss and Fort Riley.

“It gave us a great snapshot of where we are at, some things to improve on and some things to sustain and maintain,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Terrence Reyes Jr., the senior enlisted leader for the 1-501st. Reyes calls the Bronx, N.Y. and Bishopville, S.C. home.

The 1-501st not only joined up with 1st Brigade from the 1st Infantry Division, but several other units the Iron Dragons weren’t accustomed to working with.

They had to throw together a team on the fly and accomplish the training mission, said Lt. Col. Chris Crotzer, commander of the 1-501st.

“It was a great rotation; there were a lot of folks we had never worked with before as far as the folks out of Fort Riley,” said Crotzer, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

About 25 soldiers from sister unit, 2-501st from Fort Bliss, went on the rotation with the Iron Dragons. These soldiers brought three Chinook helicopters with them and two specially equipped command-and-control Black Hawks.

Also part of Task Force Iron Dragon were about 20 soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment from Fort Riley. These soldiers brought four Chinooks with them.

In addition, about 60 soldiers from the 300th Military Police Company, 97th Military Police Battalion from Fort Riley also joined the task force at NTC. The MPs provided security so the aviators could conduct their missions and do their maintenance work.

Integrating all those different assets and units into one team, when they hadn’t worked together previously, was one of the big challenges of the rotation, Crotzer said.

They also had to deal with temperatures in the Mojave Desert that routinely topped 100 degrees and even reached 110 on occasion, Crotzer added.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Byron Covington is an Apache pilot with Bravo Company, 1-501st. Covington, of Kuna, Idaho, said they had to overcome challenges of having to do a lot of flight hours, maintaining their aircraft and still meeting the objectives of the exercise.

Going to a place like NTC is a “good precursor of what to expect” if and when a unit is called to deploy, Covington said.

“I think it gives you a good opportunity to work out some of the kinks,” Covington said.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia is a maintenance supervisor for Maintenance Platoon, Delta Company, 1-501st.

Garcia, of Monrovia, Calif., said his soldiers got lots of practice using their downed-aircraft recovery skills while at NTC.

They did eight downed-aircraft recovery missions while there. During five of those, they used a Chinook to hoist old aircraft that were part of the training area. They then moved those broken-down aircraft to other locations in what is known as a sling-load operation.

Three other times, they responded to aircraft that had real-world maintenance issues and had to be worked on out in the field, Garcia said.

“We came out of there more proficient in what we do,” he said.

Spc. Mazie Holton, of Arlington, Vt., ended up working above her paygrade and served as the human resources specialist for the battalion during the rotation, even though she was just a private first class at the time.

“It was a little intimidating; I’d go to meetings with first lieutenants up to lieutenant colonels,” she said. “There I was, little baby PFC.”

Holton said the rotation was about what she expected – “a lack of sleep, a lot of hot weather, a lot of attacks.”

“It wasn’t the most pleasant thing in the world, but it was a good training experience,” she said.

Maj. Matt Easley is the operations officer for the 1-501st. Easley, from Lilburn, Ga., said the rotation provided the battalion with a great training experience.

“Anytime you can go and work in the field and have no other distractors and you can just focus on training, it is great,” Easley said.

———

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.