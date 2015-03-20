Fort Bliss' 3rd Brigade 'making a difference' in Kuwait

Soldiers from Fort Bliss’ 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team are “making a difference" every day by helping to promote stability in the Middle East and learning to work better with partner nations in the region.

Col. Lee Magee, commander of 3rd Brigade, and other soldiers and leaders in the brigade said their deployment to Kuwait has been going well and they are making a positive impact. They spoke to the El Paso Times during a conference call from Kuwait last week.

About 3,500 soldiers from the Bulldog Brigade have been deployed in Kuwait since June. They have primarily been stationed at Camp Buehring and are expected to start returning home in spring 2017.

They have been serving in a deterrence role much like U.S. forces in Germany and South Korea do, said Magee, from Leavenworth, Kan.

Bulldog soldiers have also been busy doing partner exercises with host nation Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

They have participated in six named exercises and about 20 smaller exercises. In all, Bulldog soldiers have taken part in more than 2,300 engagements with partner nations. These can include planned or hasty interactions that can consist of seminars, meetings, social events and training events designed to increase cooperation and understanding.

“The bottom line: We are doing the right thing for the nation,” Magee said. “The soldiers are making a difference on a daily basis with our counterparts. Without a doubt, all 3,000-plus of us are looking forward to coming home.”

Magee said his brigade is a “captive audience” in Kuwait and as a result, has had plenty of time to focus on training and professional development.

Training with partner nations is designed to improve what is known as interoperability, Magee said. This means the ability of partner nations to work, communicate and fight together when called upon.

Maj. George Morris, from Boston, is the operations officer for 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment.

The 2-13 Cav has primarily been doing partnership training with the army from the United Arab Emirates, culminating in two large-scale exercises.

Armies from the United States and the United Arab Emirates have fought together in the past, but haven’t done much training together in the past decade, Morris said.

“We are training together with the possibility of having future operations, instead of showing up at the end game and cobbling it together in a deployed environment,” Morris said.

Capt. Sid McMath is the commander of Blackfoot Troop with 2-13 Cav.

His unit has served as the maneuver unit during the two major training exercises with the United Arab Emirates.

Blackfoot Troop served in this role so battalion-level staff from both the 2-13 Cav and the United Arab Emirates could join together to create a combined staff and practice their mission command skills.

The deployment has been a great opportunity to train, work with a key partner nation, build rapport and create interoperability, said McMath, from Little Rock, Ark.

Maj. David Culver is the operations officer with 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment. The 4-6 Infantry has primarily been training with Kuwait, culminating in a live-fire exercise that brought different elements from the brigade together with the Kuwaiti army and air force, Culver said.

“It was quite a party out there,” said Culver, from Chicago. “A lot of work and a lot of planning was put into it to synchronize all that and execute a pretty intense live fire.”

During the exercise, medics and mechanics from both countries were able to train together out in the field, too, Culver said.

“We got to see different ways of approaching tactical problems,” he said.

Capt. Jake Donaldson is the commander of Berserker Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment. His company took part in the live-fire exercise with Kuwait.

The deployment has served as a “unique opportunity” for Berserker Company, said Donaldson, from Gettysburg, Pa.

The 1-67 Armor stood up at Fort Bliss in spring 2015 as part of an Army-wide restructuring, and more than half of Donaldson’s company had never deployed before.

“It has definitely made us a better unit, a more competent fighting force and we will be better prepared to conduct future operations wherever the Army may need us next,” Donaldson said.

Sgt. 1st Class Juan Garcia, from Sterling, Ill., is maintenance team chief for Berserker Company.

He and his soldiers have been able to work on their own vehicles but have also gotten to see how the Kuwaitis work on theirs.

“We are here doing what is called of us and getting a good experience,” Garcia said.



