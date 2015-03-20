Fort Bliss' 2nd Brigade looks to finish up modernization role

U.S. Special Forces conduct a downed pilot simulation for the Army Warfighter Assessment (AWA) 17-1 exercise at Ft. Bliss, Tx., Oct. 18, 2016. The simulation was conducted using new gear to assess operational effectiveness during the exercise.

FORT BLISS — The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is treating its final modernization mission as if it is making a trip to Fort Irwin, Calif. or Fort Polk, La., for a rotation at one of the Army’s top training facilities.

About 3,000 soldiers from the 2nd Brigade are taking part in the first Army Warfighting Assessment. The exercise is being run by the Brigade Modernization Command as part of its ongoing Army modernization mission.

The exercise features a total of about 5,700 soldiers that include other units at Fort Bliss, the rest of the Army and from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark and Italy.

“The lens we are attacking the AWA through is, it is a full-on, CTC-like event,” said 2nd Brigade commander Col. Chuck Lombardo.

Lombardo is referring to the type of training that a unit would get at a combat training center at a place like the National Training Center at Fort Irwin or at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk.

For the past five years, the 2nd Brigade has been attached to the BMC and its twice-a-year modernization exercises known as the Network Integration Evaluation and the Army Warfighting Assessment.

That relationship ends after this exercise wraps up later this week. The 2nd Brigade and its soldiers will then transition to becoming fully deployable under Forces Command.

That process will include a trip to NTC in the Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin next summer for 2nd Brigade and its battalions.

But for right now, the brigade wants to finish this exercise strong and use it as a springboard heading into its new mission, Lombardo said.

Sgt. Maj. Damone Lindsay, the operations sergeant major for 2nd Brigade’s 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, said that participating in the AWA and in past NIEs is “as close as you can get to going” to a combat training center.

Lindsay, from Detroit, said the mood of the battalion and brigade is high, and soldiers want to finish strong on their last modernization mission for the BMC and the Army. Then, they want to focus on transitioning to a regular FORSCOM, or Forces Command, mission with a possible deployment at the end of all their training, he said.

Sgt. Lorenzo Kimber, who calls Fort Polk home, supervises a team of signal support specialists for 1-6 Infantry.

Soldiers in 2nd Brigade who have done multiple modernization exercises are ready to see that mission end and tackle the next challenge that lies ahead, Kimber said.

“A lot of these guys haven’t deployed,” Kimber said. “That’s what you sign up for and raise your right hand for.”

Maj. Paul Godson, 2nd Brigade’s executive officer, said that the modernization mission they have been on has laid the foundation for future success.

Twice a year, they have gone out on large-scale exercises in the Fort Bliss training area and have had access to different training assets like aviation, fire support and soldiers skilled in civil affairs and psychological operations, said Godson, from Waterloo, Iowa.

That is what you would expect to experience at a place like the National Training Center and they have gotten that level of training here at Fort Bliss, Godson said.

Sgt. 1st Class David Pearson is a senior maintenance supervisor for India Company, 47th Brigade Support Battalion.

Pearson, of Tonawanda, N.Y., said that participating in past modernization exercises has given soldiers “great flexibility.”

“They can adapt to new equipment, new situations, new scenarios and translate that to a real-life battlefield,” he said.

Second Lt. Andrea Gopffarth is the platoon leader for Maintenance Platoon, India Company, 47th BSB.

Gopffarth, of Aledo, Texas, said that past participation in these modernization exercises will only benefit the brigade as it moves forward on its new mission.

“The more they do stuff like this, the better they will respond in real situations,” she said.

———

©2016 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.