Fort Benning soldiers charged in drug deal gone bad

Three men, including two soldiers, were arrested early Sunday in downtown Columbus after an apparent drug deal went bad, according to police reports.

Antonio Sadler, 44, was charged with distribution of cocaine. Randall Glahn, 28, and Toby Longoria Jr., 32, both U.S. Army staff sergeants who live on Fort Benning, were charged with one count each of strong arm robbery and one count each of possession of cocaine.

Strong arm robbery is a robbery with the use of physical force, but no weapon.

Glahn is assigned to the 198th Infantry Brigade and Longoria is with the 194th Armored Brigade, according to the Fort Benning public affairs office.

All three men are scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block between Broadway and Front Avenue in the breezeway of the Columbus State University parking garage, according to police.

Sadler is accused of selling 1.4 grams of suspected powder cocaine to the two soldiers, according to the report. An altercation occurred and Sadler was transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. He has posted bond and been released from custody, according to Muscogee County Jail records.

Glahn and Longoria are accused of taking Sadler’s wallet, $60 and a cellphone. Longoria was in possession of the stolen cellphone when he was arrested, police said. Glahn was in possession of the wallet at the time of his arrest, according to police. Glahn and Longoria remained in custody Monday morning.



