Fort Benning soldier killed in Sunday shooting
By LARRY GIERER | Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 6, 2017
A Fort Benning soldier has died after being shot Sunday morning.
According to deputy coroner Charles Newton, 30-year-old Christopher Warden was shot around 7 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center. in Georgia.
Newton said Warden was shot entering an apartment in Columbus.
Warden’s body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.
Columbus police are investigating.
No other details are known at this time.
———
©2017 the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Columbus, Ga.)
Visit the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Columbus, Ga.) at www.ledger-enquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune News Service
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Soldiers scout hybrid enemy in German countryside
A final goodbye to the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
Trump's clash with Australia strains alliance
Pentagon panel urges Trump team to expand nuclear options
White House: Trump comments on Mexico 'lighthearted'
Car bombs, civilians will complicate fight to free western Mosul