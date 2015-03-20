Fort Benning soldier killed in Sunday shooting

A Fort Benning soldier has died after being shot Sunday morning.

According to deputy coroner Charles Newton, 30-year-old Christopher Warden was shot around 7 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center. in Georgia.

Newton said Warden was shot entering an apartment in Columbus.

Warden’s body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Columbus police are investigating.

No other details are known at this time.

