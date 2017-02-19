Former soldier sentenced after pleading guilty to child rape
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 19, 2017
TACOMA, Wash. — A former soldier who says he has post-traumatic stress disorder has pleaded guilty to child rape.
The News Tribune reports the plea was related to negotiations with prosecutors after a jury found 26-year-old Thomas Randle Babler guilty of child assault and criminal mistreatment.
A judge sentenced him Friday to 14 years and two months in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.
Authorities arrested Babler after a 1-year-old girl's mother brought her to a hospital.
Doctors found signs that she had been sexually abused and determined her skull was fractured.
Charging papers say Babler occasionally watched the toddler for his girlfriend.
Babler told investigators the injuries were from a fall.
He later acknowledged hurting the girl while he was asleep and experiencing one of his violent episodes.
