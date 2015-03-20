Former soldier creates app for Oklahoma veterans

A new Android app being made available at no cost for Muskogee, Okla.-area veterans will plug them into practically every resource they could need or want.

The Barracks is the brainchild of Army veteran Victor Lezama. The app includes direct access to a crisis hotline, assistance with medical claims, job-assistance programs, housing information, recreation and veteran discounts.

"The Barracks app is a veteran's one-stop shop for all veteran-related information," Lezama said. "My whole goal is to keep everything local."

A homeless veteran, for example, can use the app to find organizations that can provide — or help the user locate — temporary shelter until permanent housing is established. All organizations that can be contacted through the app are local.

"Our main concern is for veterans in crisis — let's get them help as soon as possible, even if to talk," Lezama said, noting the first thing a veteran will see when the app opens is a telephone number to a crisis hotline. "My favorite thing is that veterans can click on Crisis Hotline and have the option to text, call or chat with somebody for help."

Users who click the Discounts tab will find more than 60 Muskogee businesses that offer special deals to veterans, who must show an identification card or a discharge form known as a DD214. The business tabs within the app serve as links to a company's website or Facebook page.

Lezama said the app even provides links to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center's calendar of events and its RSS site. The latter provides the latest information and news about Veterans Affairs, both locally and nationally.

"No matter what service a veteran is in or what question they may have, this app can help answer their question or direct them to the organization that can help them," Lezama said.

The Barracks, Lezama said, will always be a work in progress. He encouraged anyone who has a suggestion to use the app's contact page.

The Barracks is available for download now on Google Play. An iPhone version of the app is expected to be available in two weeks.

