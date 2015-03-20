Former senior NSA officials named to White House cyber position, head of DHS cyber agency

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans on Monday to name a former senior National Security Agency official as the first national cyber director and another former NSA official to head the Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency.

The nomination of former NSA deputy director Chris Inglis ends months of speculation about whom the Biden administration would appoint to the White House position, and comes after bipartisan pressure from lawmakers to fill the job they created in legislation that passed in December.

The administration also plans to nominate Jen Easterly, a former NSA intelligence officer who helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command more than a decade ago, to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe nominations that are not yet public.

Both nominees, who are highly regarded in cyberpolicy circles, are expected to face smooth confirmations.

The White House had no immediate comment.

The moves come as the administration is grappling with the response to two major cyber events — one a Russian espionage campaign known as SolarWinds that compromised nine federal agencies and about 100 private companies, and the other a Chinese hack of Microsoft Exchange servers that hit the private sector.

The White House also is expected to nominate Robert Silvers, who served as the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary for cyberpolicy in the Obama administration, as undersecretary for policy at the department. He, too, is expected to be easily confirmed.

Silvers is expected to focus heavily on cybersecurity but also on ensuring that the United States can compete with strategic adversaries such as China, domestic terrorism and other priorities.

