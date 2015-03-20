Former Scott Air Force Base firefighter sentenced to prison for distribution of child porn

Jace A. Faugno, shown here in a July, 2020 photo posted to social media, was a senior airman stationed at Scott Air Force Base when he was accused of emailing child pornography to undercover investigators in 2018.

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — A former firefighter at Scott Air Force Base was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison Thursday for emailing child pornography to undercover investigators.

Jace A. Faugno, 25, pleaded guilty Sept. 10, 2019 to two counts of distribution of child pornography. He admitted sending a video containing child porn to an FBI agent on Sept. 30, 2018 and to an agent of the Air Force Office of Special Investigation on Oct. 5, 2018 via the Kik messaging app.

Faugno was a senior airman stationed at Scott.

Faugno told agents that he was in the video, which showed the sexual assault of a 9-year-old. He then asked whether he could have sex with the undercover agents' daughters, his plea says.

At his sentencing hearing, Faugno argued that his chats were merely a fantasy that he never intended to act upon.

Faugno, who lived in St. Louis when he was charged in 2018, has since moved to Kentucky. His sentencing has been delayed multiple times, including because of the coronavirus pandemic.

