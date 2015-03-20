Former Scott AFB employee swapped inside bid information for baseball tickets

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A former official at Scott Air Force Base pleaded guilty to government procurement fraud Thursday and admitted swapping inside information on potential contracts for baseball tickets and lunch, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

James Gillis, 60, was the chief of project management for the 375th Civil Engineering Squadron, prosecutors said. Gillis disclosed confidential information to potential contractors that helped them to tailor their bids to better win the work, his plea says, and received lunch and the tickets in return.

At his sentencing March 23, Gillis could face six months to a year in prison under recommended sentencing guidelines, which depend on a number of factors.

