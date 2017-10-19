Former President George W. Bush to receive award at West Point

Former President George W. Bush speaks at "Stand-To," a veterans transition summit at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2017.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Former President George W. Bush is visiting West Point to receive an award.

The U.S. Military Academy's Association of Graduates will present the Thayer Award to the 43rd president on Thursday night.

The award is given to citizens whose service in the national interest reflects the academy's motto of "Duty, Honor, Country."

Former President George H.W. Bush received the award in 1994, so this will mark the first time a father and son have received the Thayer Award.

Other past recipients include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bob Hope and former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

The award is named for Col. Sylvanus Thayer, an early leader of the academy.