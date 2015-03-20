Former Peterson Air Force Base security sergeant faces new rape charges

Desmond Alvis Martin, a former Air Force security squadron staff sergeant, was already charged with raping three prostitutes at gunpoint in Colorado Springs - and using a cellphone to document the attacks. He will be charged in a fourth assault.

A former Air Force security squadron staff sergeant already charged with raping three prostitutes at gunpoint in Colorado Springs - and using a cellphone to document the attacks - will be charged in a fourth assault, prosecutors said Wednesday.

During a brief hearing for Desmond Alvis Martin, prosecutor Jennifer Viehman announced that Arapahoe County authorities had managed to locate and interview a previously unidentified victim seen in video footage found in the defendant's possession.

"We will be filing charges based on that interview," Viehman told a judge.

That alleged assault occurred Oct. 3, 2015, in Colorado Springs.

Viehman said after the hearing that she didn't know how Arapahoe County authorities located the woman, but confirmed that Colorado Springs authorities have now accounted for all four alleged victims here.

Martin, 30, was a dog handler at Peterson Air Force Base at the time of his arrest in April 2016. He has since been discharged from the military and remains in El Paso County jail without bond.

Authorities say computers and portable storage devices seized during an investigation documented a total of six rapes across the Front Range, including one each in Aurora and Denver. All six were prostitutes. Martin faces a July 26 trial in the Aurora case, records show. The apparent victim in Denver remains unidentified, and Martin has not been charged in that attack.

Victims described a man in a homemade ski mask who accosted them with a pistol with a laser sight. He allegedly used a cellphone to document the assaults, stopping occasionally to adjust room lighting.

A fingerprint on a condom box is among the evidence linking him to the crimes, investigators say.

Although Martin's attorneys tried to get the video evidence tossed, arguing the search was overly broad, 4th Judicial District Judge Marla Prudek ruled they will be admissible for Martin's Sept. 18 trial in Colorado Springs.

The judge gave prosecutors until July 26 to officially file new counts against him.

Prosecutors said they intend to try all four cases together this fall.

If convicted, Martin could spend the rest of his life in prison under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing laws for sex offenders.

