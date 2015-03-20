Former OSS members to be recognized with Congressional Gold Medal

A long wait for recognition for a group of World War II heroes is nearing an end.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed the Office of Strategic Services Congressional Gold Medal Act, which would recognize the clandestine predecessor to special operations and the CIA.

Earlier this year, the Senate unanimously passed the bill.

The OSS was created in 1942 and played a critical role in World War II, according to the OSS Society, which as been advocating for the medals.

According to the society, OSS members gathered critical intelligence in support of D-Day and supported, trained and led resistance movements in Axis-controlled territories.

The OSS used new technologies, pioneered the use of psychological operations and often served behind enemy lines.

The group once boasted as many as 13,000 members, but today fewer than 100 are alive.

The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress' highest civilian honor.

Charles Pinck, president of the OSS Society, said the medal will be presented to the society next year, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the OSS's founding.

"For many years, the heroic contributions of the OSS -- which included some of the most daring covert operations of World War II -- remained shrouded in secrecy, their contributions largely unknown to the American public," said Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who cosponsored the bill. "Today, Congress is able to publicly recognize the members of the OSS for their remarkable heroism and many sacrifices."

