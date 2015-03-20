Former Navy SEAL O’Neill on the conspiracy theory that bin Laden is alive: ‘I know who I killed, homie’

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill attends the Salute to Heroes Service Gala to benefit the National Foundation for Military Family Support on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

NEW YORK (Tribune News Service) — The Navy SEAL — who says he is the service member who fired the lethal shot that killed Osama bin Laden — is shooting down a conspiracy theory being promoted by President Trump.

On Tuesday, the president retweeted a highly unlikely article alleging U.S. troops were duped into killing a bin Laden body-double on May 2, 2011. Former SEAL Team Six trooper Robert J. O’Neill tweeted that he has no doubt who he shot dead during that historic early morning raid in Pakistan.

“Very brave men said goodby (sic) to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden," O’Neill tweeted. "We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double. Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy.”

The U.S. Navy turned 245 years old the day the president spread the bizarre and seemingly baseless rumor.

The tale being promoted by Trump was reportedly sent his way from a Twitter account with ties to the conspiracy collective QAnon, which supports the president. Conspiracy theorists online suggested to O’Neill there was evidence that President Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, had Seal Team Six members involved in that raid killed in order to cover-up the alleged bin Laden scandal.

According to O’Neill, all the special forces operatives involved in the bin Laden mission returned home safely and are still alive nearly a decade later. He also fired back when social media skeptics suggested he killed a body-double of the terror mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks against the U.S.

“I know who I killed, homie. Every time,” he tweeted.

O’Neill, who made headlines in August for posting a selfie of him proudly going maskless during a commercial flight, brushed off suggestions that he’s the one spinning tales about having killed one of America’s greatest enemies of all time.

The 44-year-old vet also joked Tuesday that maybe he’d shot “Osama bin Johnson.”

