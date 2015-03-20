Former National Guardsman gets 11 years for trying to aid Islamic State

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh says he was looking to meet a Muslim wife when he reached out to an Islamic State recruiter he had met overseas. Instead, he agreed to take part in a terrorist attack on American soil.

Jalloh, a former National Guardsman, was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison for attempting to provide support to the Islamic State. Jalloh bought a Glock handgun and an AR-15 rifle, having researched the massacre at an Orlando nightclub last year and the deadly 2009 shooting at an Army base in Fort Hood, Texas. The FBI was monitoring his movements, and he was arrested before any attack was attempted.

Defense lawyer Joseph Flood argued that Jalloh's behavior sprung not from radical fervor but from heavy drug use and untreated trauma from a childhood marked by rape, war and neglect. The "gullible" 27-year-old's attachment to the Islamist militant group was "superficial" and confused, his attorney said.

"He's clearly a follower," Flood said.

During a hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Gibbs said he was not unsympathetic but that Jalloh's past did not justify his actions.

"Mr. Jalloh probably is and was a very troubled individual and probably was in a very bad place, but individuals in those situations often do very dangerous things," Gibbs said. "He could have stepped away; he never did that." Gibbs asked Judge Liam O'Grady to impose the maximum 20-year sentence.

Jalloh, a U.S. citizen, lived in Loudoun County at the time of his 2016 arrest.

According to court papers, he was born in Sierra Leone, the youngest of eight children. His father was polygamous, and his young mother fled to the United States when he was 2 years old. His father and stepmother soon left Sierra Leone as well, leaving him with extended family. For several years he was sexually abused by an older cousin. At age 8, the country's civil war made him a refugee. While running with relatives to Guinea, he saw a child shot by a soldier.

"I was hungry, starving, crying," he recalled in a court filing. In Guinea, he was bullied because of his distended abdomen.

Jalloh made it to the United States after six months and reunited with his family. But after a few years, his father left and his mother was deported. He lived with various relatives, who largely ignored him. He spent most of his time indoors, watching pornography, court papers said.

Flood said Jalloh has always had a tendency to agree to plans but fail to follow through, an assertion that was greeted with soft chuckles from family in the gallery.

Seeking direction, Jalloh joined the Army National Guard out of college.

Jalloh "seemed like he was looking for something to latch onto and barring that would wander rather aimlessly," Staff Sgt. Sherwood Rath Anderson wrote in a letter to the judge.

Vulnerable to emotional appeals, Jalloh often gave money to charities advocating for children in Africa, friends and relatives said in court filings. He was frustrated by the idea that he could not do more for Syrian refugees.

"I started to watch online videos of civilians escaping Assad, on the beach shores, and walking long distances took my memory back to when I was a child and civilian in the Sierra Leone War which incited an emotion reaction rather than a rational reaction in me," Jalloh wrote in a letter to the judge. "Unfortunately, I succumbed to the same ISIL online propaganda that is responsible for so many atrocities in the world." ISIL is another name for the Islamic State.

In 2015, Jalloh visited his father in Sierra Leone and met Islamic State recruiters who encouraged him to go to Libya and fight, according to his account. He gave them several hundred dollars, but when he actually got on a truck to Libya he quickly changed his mind and fled.

"We were packed like sardines," he recalled. "Guys in the truck would whip people with a hose to pack you in. This was the worst, most scary situation that I had ever been in as an adult."

On arriving back in the United States, Jalloh made contact online with Abu Saad Sudani, a now-deceased Islamic State member who was plotting an attack in the United States. But he claims he was looking not for a co-conspirator but for a wife. His girlfriend of six years had dumped him, sending intimate photos of herself with a new man for emphasis, Jalloh wrote in the court filing.

"I started doing marijuana, coke and mushrooms using one of them at least on a daily basis in order to kill the pain I was in," he wrote. "I cast my depression as some kind of noble inspiration. In truth, it was complete self-destruction."

A man Sudani connected Jalloh with, who he says he thought would help him find a bride, was actually an FBI informant. Flood said that the informant pushed Jalloh toward terrorism. For two months, Flood wrote, the informant "hounded" Jalloh with "nearly constant entreaties" to engage in a violent attack.

The FBI informant told Jalloh about a plot to murder U.S. military personnel and asked Jalloh about acquiring weapons. Jalloh tried to buy an assault rifle. As he did, the FBI was watching. The gun had already been rendered inoperable.

Flood said Jalloh felt remorse for the shame he had brought on his family and the National Guard, as well as the "black mark" he cast on other refugees at a time when many have been banned from the country.