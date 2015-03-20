Former Moody AFB commander dies

VALDOSTA — Though he became a fixture of life in South Georgia, Col. Bob Ator grew up in Washington, D.C.

He described himself as the rare Washington, D.C., native. Most kids came from somewhere else, moved to D.C. with their politician or government-appointee father then left when the father lost an election or the father’s political benefactor fell out of favor.

Bob’s father worked for the government’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

So, D.C. was Bob’s childhood home. He grew up delivering newspapers on a route that included one-time FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover and the future President Richard M. Nixon. He attended school and joined the Air Force, according to past articles.

It was the Air Force that brought Bob and wife Sylvia Ator to Valdosta.

He served as a fighter pilot and Vietnam veteran, he served 26 years in the Air Force.

His time included two four-year tours in Europe; as well as base commander at Moody Air Force Base and at Langley AFB.

Retiring with his family in Valdosta, Ator served many years as the director of Valdosta’s airport and as vice president of Delta Petroleum Services.

He was involved with the Boy Scouts, Val Tech board of trustees, and other area organizations. He worked daily with the Moody Support Committee. He was instrumental in getting Moody removed from the Base Realignment and Closure list, saving Moody from closure.

Ator passed away Thursday, March 9. He was 78 years old.

Ator served as the Moody base commander in the early 1980s. He said the job of base commander was different then. The base commander was in charge of base operations, rather than being commander of the base and the wing.

A 1980s-era article in The Valdosta Daily Times described Ator as Moody's mayor.

In a series of Christmas letters, Ator detailed the responsibilities of a base commander: Rising to the ring of a bedside red phone in the middle of the night, an airman having been arrested, his presence needed because of a domestic dispute.

He wrote of a fun competition with then-Valdosta Mayor Ernie Nijem.

“Bob and the Valdosta mayor have had an ongoing contest to see who could cut the most ribbons, attend the most parties, Rotary meetings, parades, football games, and kiss the most babies,” according to one Christmas letter.

Ator's career took him away from Valdosta. The Ators moved 19 times in 26 years, but when he retired, they returned to Valdosta.

"After retiring, he returned to Valdosta and served as vice president of Delta Petroleum Services for 12 years," according to a press release from the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia. "He served five years as executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Airport Authority and manager of the Valdosta Regional Airport.

"Ator has been involved in many civic activities including president of the Alapaha Area Council, Boy Scouts of America; trustee of the Valdosta Technical College Foundation; president of the Valdosta-North Rotary Club; and numerous roles at Park Avenue United Methodist Church."

He was scheduled to be the man of honor in April during the annual Cancer Coalition Night for Hope fundraiser.

The coalition described Ator as "a true champion for the Valdosta community and a hero in the service of our country."

The April event is scheduled to still honor Ator, Diane Fletcher, Cancer Coalition chief executive officer, said Monday.

Services for Ator are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Park Avenue United Methodist Church.

