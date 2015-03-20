Former Maryland National Guard head James Fretterd dies at 86

Retired Lt. Gen. James F. Fretterd, who headed the Maryland National Guard for 16 years and helped increase the number of women and minorities in the officer ranks, died of kidney failure on Saturday at his home in Federalsburg. He was 86.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd oversaw the state's response to natural disasters, civil disturbances and other emergencies from 1987 to 2003, one of the longest serving adjutant generals in Maryland's history. He fought to secure more Department of Defense funding for the Maryland National Guard, established a partnership with the Baltic nation of Estonia, and launched a program for high school dropouts to earn GEDs and learn job skills.

"His passion, his love was the military," said his daughter, Linda Earls of Greensboro. "He had a fondness for knowing everyone's name, their children's names, even their pet's names. He lived and breathed and cared for his soldiers, his airmen. He took pride in that. It wasn't just a job, it was his life."

Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement praising Lt. Gen. Fretterd's service, saying he had "great honor and distinction."

"He leaves a legacy of achievement that will forever stand as an example of selfless service and commitment for Maryland's Citizen Soldiers and Airmen," Gov. Hogan said.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd was born in Staten Island, New York, in 1930. His parents, James Vincent Fretterd and Mildred Elizabeth Hallengren, were battered by the Great Depression and moved shortly after to Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore to launch a chicken farm. He graduated from Caroline High School in Denton in 1947 – where he was nominated as most likely to succeed – and worked at a lumber yard.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd secured $15 million in federal funding to create a new headquarters for MEMA in Reisterstown.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd established a partnership with Estonia in which Estonian troops would spend time training in Maryland, and Maryland National Guard members would do the same in Estonia. He chose the Baltic nation because of Maryland's large Estonian population and because the Estonian capital of Tallinn had a port similar to Baltimore's. Maryland later designated Tallinn a sister city of Annapolis in 1999.

"I think he saw it was an opportunity for the National Guard to contribute over many years," Major Gen. Adkins said of the Estonia partnership, called the Partnership for Peace.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd also helped get more women and minorities into the Maryland National Guard's office ranks.

"My staff personally monitored individual career patterns for women and minorities and mentored those who demonstrated potential for key leadership roles," he wrote on his resume.

In an interview with the Sun when Maj. Gen. Linda L. Singh took command of the Maryland National Guard in 2015, the first African-American and woman to do so, he called her appointment "a dream come true." He said four women became generals on his watch.

"If it wasn't for the women and minorities, we wouldn't have an Army, we wouldn't have an Air Force," Lt. Gen. Fretterd told the Sun.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd also started the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy, a program for at-risk youth in which they spend time at military facilities and are encouraged to earn their GEDs and learn job skills such as nursing and carpentry.

Maj. Gen. Frank Vavala, Adjutant General for Delaware, said he thought of Lt. Gen. Fretterd as a mentor and would often call him up for advice. He said he called him "Mr. National Guard."

"Jim Fretterd epitomized what it meant to be a citizen soldier," he said. "Jim Fretterd was woven into the very fabric of the state of Maryland and the Maryland National Guard."

Lt. Gen. Fretterd pursued an education through various military and civilian avenues, graduating from a senior executives program at Harvard University, the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Army's Command and General Staff College. In 1984, he earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology from the University of the State of New York.

He was recognized with a host of medals and other honors, including the U.S. Army Distinguished Service Medal, the National Guard Bureau Distinguished Service Cross, an honorary juris doctor degree from the University of Baltimore, and the Speaker's Medallion from the Maryland House of Delegates.

Lt. Gen. Fretterd lived nearly his entire life in Federalsburg. In 1952, the year he married his wife, Ellen Ingram Fretterd, she took the couple's life savings of $10,000 and bought a 129-acre farm in the town at auction. Lt. Gen. Fretterd was at the National Guard that day and couldn't be reached to sign off on the decision, so Mrs. Fretterd surprised him with the news.

"They never looked back," Mrs. Earls said. "It was Dad's paradise away from it all. It was worth it for him to drive to Baltimore. He would take off his uniform and relax back in the woods. He would just walk and enjoy the fresh air and wildlife and just be away."

Mrs. Earls said a neighbor would tend to the farm because Lt. Gen. Fretterd was busy with the Maryland National Guard, and they split the profits.

The Maryland National Guard said that a public visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fretterd Community Center in Denton. Funeral services will take place there Friday.

In addition to Mrs. Earls, Lt. Gen. Fretterd is survived by another daughter, Laura Patrick of Harrington, Del.; a brother, Charles R. Fretterd of Brandon, Miss.; and four grandchildren. His wife of 58 years, who was known as the "first lady" of the Maryland National Guard, preceded him in death in 2010.

