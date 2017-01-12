Former Marine falsely claimed combat wounds
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 12, 2017
LARAMIE, Wyo. — A former U.S. Marine who accepted gifts and honors, including a letter from Gov. Matt Mead, after falsely claiming to have been wounded in combat has pleaded no contest to a charge of obtaining property by false pretense.
The Laramie Boomerang reports that Adam P. Snow, of Laramie, entered the plea to the misdemeanor charge recently in state Circuit Court.
Last year, Snow accepted a rifle and plaque from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation after he said he had been wounded multiple times during combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also received a personal letter from Mead.
Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree says some area residents questioned Snow's accounts.
An investigation, aided by U.S. Navy officials, determined Snow was a weather observer who was never injured.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Secretary of state nominee Tillerson talks tough on China
Airport shooting suspect faces death penalty charges in federal court
McDonald to Trump: Lack of VA successor could hurt transition
CIA nominee agrees Russia tried to interfere in election
US destroyer opens fire to warn off approaching Iranian ships
New facilities planned for F-35s at RAF Lakenheath