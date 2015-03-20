Former Marine acquitted in fatal shooting in Minnesota by reason of mental illness
By PAUL WALSH | Star Tribune | Published: March 25, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — Delusions rooted in battlefield trauma and civil unrest after
Based on two psychiatric evaluations, Judge
Therefore, Vraa's order read, the law requires that Zipoy "be excused from criminal liability by reason of mental illness."
County Attorney
Hocevar said both evaluations were done by highly respected psychologists, and Zipoy's attorney presented "a valid mental illness defense. We do find it sincere."
Zipoy, of
The Prior
Defense attorney
"He saw a significant amount of combat" while fighting
Zipoy left the service in 2019, and "when COVID hit [in
Then came Floyd's death and the sometimes violent unrest that brought a large response by the
"He was being impacted by the helicopters flying overhead constantly," Hunter said. "His delusions started taking control, and he became more and more out of control."
The judge's order spells out Zipoy's actions in the
Early in the evening on
He went inside, shot Guion in the head, chest and elsewhere while several family members were either in the home or just outside. Zipoy contended that he felt threatened when Guion unsnapped a holster holding a gun. Guion's weapon was on the floor next to his body.
A barefoot Zipoy then came outside firing the semiautomatic handgun in the air while running toward his friend's home nearby. Zipoy dropped the weapon outside and was arrested.
The mission of the court-ordered psychological examinations was to determine whether Zipoy understood that what he did was wrong.
A defense doctor was first and found that Zipoy was suffering from schizophrenia, depression, anxiety and likely post-traumatic stress disorder possibly related to his years in the
Zipoy also told the doctor that he quit taking his antidepressant and sleep aid medication because of unspecified side effects.
In the time leading up to the killing, Zipoy exhibited psychotic symptoms of delusions, hallucinations and "impaired thought processes," the doctor wrote.
Specifically, he lost sleep because of anxiety over the unrest following Floyd's death in
Zipoy's preoccupations turned to politics and religion. He told of driving toward
A state-arranged second exam concluded that Zipoy "was far removed from the reality of his circumstances" when he shot Guion.
As why Guion was targeted, the follow-up diagnosis found that Zipoy equated him to the serial killer Ted "Unabomber" Kaczynski and his duty was "to free the world."
County
Several family members were allowed to give victim impact statements during Wednesday's hearing, a gesture from the judge that is usually reserved for sentencings. They spoke of him being a single father working two jobs while raising his children after their mother left.
"You try to explain it the best you can" to grieving loved ones, Hocevar said. "We don't convict the mentally ill."
(c)2021 the Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.