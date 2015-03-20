Former Green Beret offering wilderness 1st-aid course

Exploring the wilderness comes with a bit of risk.

Bug bites, scrapes, dehydration or even a sprained ankle can ruin your trip if you are not prepared with a first-aid kit.

Fortunately, there are plants that grow in the wild that have medicinal properties and can help treat your ailment so you can get back to exploring.

Sam Coffman, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret medic with more than 25 years experience using medicinal plants, will lead a Wilderness First Aid Certification Course for anyone who wants to be more medically self-sufficient.

The course begins at 8:30 a.m. each day May 19-21 at Hill College Johnson County Campus.

Instruction includes both a conventional 16-hour wilderness first-aid certification through Emergency Care and Safety Institute, as well as more than eight hours of herbal first-aid training.

The course is designed to introduce participants to the concepts of medical care in a wilderness setting.

Tuition for the course — $250 — includes two books: “Wilderness First Aid: Emergency Care for Remote Locations” and “The Herbal Medic: Practical use of herbs for home, remote or post-disaster environments.”

Clinical herbalist Lori Rose said she is signed up for the class and hopes others will join her.

“Sam Coffman is an expert in what he calls ditch medicine and he is very well versed in herbal medication,” she said. “When you are so far out in the wilderness, there is not going to be a first-aid station so in this class you can learn how to use herbs in a medical situation.”

Rose said she knows a little bit about which plants can be used for first aid.

“Chickweed is great to suppress the inflammation of insect bites and stings,” she said.

According to thepracticalherbalist.com, Chickweed is best used to soothe itchy and sore skin conditions. Topical application, either fresh or as a botanical oil, cools and relieves inflamed areas. The medicinal properties of this common garden weed combined with its nutritional properties make it a popular ingredient in salves and lotions.

Johnson County Master Gardener Pat Kriener is also signing up for the class.

“Many of us study herbs and their uses but are still blind to the bounty of wildcrafting native herbs,” she said. “This class is a first-aid certification class and will teach you techniques for handling a first-aid crisis with an emphasis on how to use medicinal native plants or herbal preparations you could make and take with you on your wilderness trek or for most of us the family camping trip.”

Kriener said most people consider herbs inconsequential weeds.

“But did you know yarrow has been used for thousands of years as a poultice to stanch blood flow of wounds?” she said. “In the Civil War it was widely known by soldiers because it could be found right on the battlefield. It could be made into a poultice using water, saliva or just crushed and pressed into the wound.”

A good cause

A minimum of a $75 deposit is required to hold a spot in the course, and the remaining balance is due by May 18.

Rose plans to establish an herbal medicine clinic, in particular to help those with chronic health issues. The clinic will also serve students taking her holistic nutrition courses at Hill College, which begins in the fall.

“Half of the fee from this course will be donated toward starting up the free herbal clinic,” she said. “So, you are getting education and helping fund a good cause.”

———

©2017 the Cleburne Times-Review (Cleburne, Texas)

Visit the Cleburne Times-Review at www.cleburnetimesreview.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

