Former GOP operative placed on administrative leave from NSA top lawyer job

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Security Agency on Wednesday put the agency's top lawyer on administrative leave days after the Pentagon ordered the ex-GOP operative be installed in the job, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

Gen. Paul Nakasone, the NSA director, placed Michael Ellis, a former Trump White House official, on leave pending an inquiry by the Pentagon inspector general into the circumstances of his selection as NSA general counsel, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter's sensitivity.

Nakasone was ordered on Saturday by then-acting defense secretary Christopher Miller to install Ellis by 6 p.m. that day.

An NSA spokesman declined to comment.

In November, Ellis, a political appointee, was named to the post after a civil service hiring process. His selection by the Pentagon general counsel, Paul Ney, came under pressure from the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.

But as of this weekend Ellis had not taken up the job. The delay was due in part because he had not completed administrative and security requirements, such as passing a polygraph test. Nakasone also had concerns about Ellis's selection, and he took steps to ensure that it was consistent with personnel policies that apply to senior career officials in the intelligence community.

Under pressure from Miller, the agency on Sunday announced that it was moving forward with the installation; Ellis took his post Tuesday.

Nakasone has no authority over Ellis's hiring or firing. That power lies with the Pentagon general counsel.

Ellis could not be reached for comment Wednesday. On Saturday, he told a reporter that he does not "talk to the press."

Miller's order, issued days before the Biden administration began, raised eyebrows and further alarmed critics who said Ellis's appointment represented the politicization of a career job at the highest levels of the nation's largest spy agency.

Critics feared an effort to "burrow in" or embed a political appointee in a career civil service position as one administration gave way to another.

Ellis's placement on administrative leave was first reported by CBS News.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., now chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who leads the Senate Armed Services Committee as of Wednesday, in November asked the Pentagon acting inspector general to investigate Ellis's selection. They raised concerns of "improper political influence" and worried that Ellis was picked over other more-qualified candidates.

Concerns with Ellis are linked to his relationship with Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a Trump loyalist whom Ellis helped gain access to intelligence documents in early 2017 to buttress President Donald Trump's political attacks against Democrats. Ellis served as chief counsel to Nunes when Nunes chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

Ellis also was caught up in the controversy surrounding the prepublication review of former national security adviser John Bolton's book. According to Ellen Knight, a former career White House official in charge of the review, Ellis tried to prevent the release of a portion of the manuscript that dealt with Ukraine and that presumably would be damaging to Trump were it to come out during his 2020 impeachment trial in the Senate.

Ellis also conducted his own review of the manuscript and, as a political appointee, countermanded the career officials' conclusion that the book was cleared for publication, according to Knight, who documented her concerns in a September 2020 letter.

Ellis joined the White House in 2017, when he became a lawyer on the National Security Council. He was elevated to senior director in 2019 and held that position as recently as this month.

