Former Fort Drum family sees Appalachian Trail hike as chance to heal

A former Fort Drum soldier and his family of seven will spend about the next six months hiking the Appalachian Trail, as they look to heal the wounds of post-traumatic stress and come closer as a family.

"My service to my country has taken great amounts from them and from me, and that was voluntarily, but now's the time for healing and for changing our lives," said Ryan J. Owen, a former Chief Warrant Officer 3 whose nearly 18-year Army career included four deployments.

The hike, which they began Sunday morning, runs about 2,200 miles from Springer Mountain, Ga., to Mount Katahdin, Maine.

Owen and his wife Jeri Lynn are traveling with their five children between the ages of 8 and 16, two of whom were adopted from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and their golden retriever, Belle.

Owen, whose service included time in field artillery and unmanned aircraft units, said he spent about eight years dealing with post-traumatic stress. Though he said he was able to mask issues at work and with friends, he wasn't able to do so at home, causing problems that nearly tore the family apart.

"I was dying inside, every day, every week," he said. "It got to a point where it wasn't a choice anymore."

The issues came to a head around November 2014, with his thoughts of suicide while he was with family for Thanksgiving. At the urging of family, Owen began treatment with behavioral health staff at Fort Drum.

Among the places where he received treatment over the next two years was River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, where a counselor reminded him of the military ethos of not leaving a fellow soldier behind.

"You've embraced this ethos, but you thought the best thing was to take your life and leave your family alone," Owen remembered being told. "I was applying this ethos to the people in uniform, but I wasn't applying it to my own family. That was a huge moment."

Owen said his wife's diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer added to his urgency to be with his family.

Owen medically retired from the Army in February.

An inspiration for the family's hike is the writings of Earl V. Shaffer, a World War II veteran who was the first to travel the entire trail in a year. Owen saw parallels between his family's hike and Shaffer's description of his travels as a way to "walk off the war."

"I was the one wearing the uniform, but my entire family served," Owen said. "We were apart immense amounts of time during the war, and all of us need this time to come together."

Six months of hiking, or about 180 days, would match the approximately 180 weeks Owen spent overseas.

"It kind of lines up just right," Owen said.

Jeri Lynn Owen, who spent hundreds of hours making preparations for the trip, said the family plans on starting the hike slowly, adding mileage to their daily travels as they become stronger and more comfortable.

The family has targeted areas along the hike where they can stop to shower and do laundry, and where supplies can be sent through online orders with Amazon.

The children are all homeschooled, and can use their iPads to store class material they need to finish their academic year.

The Owens said the downtime during their travels will offer chances to speak honestly about their relationship as a family.

Owen said he wanted to recommit to his wife and children.

"I will never leave them on the battlefield of life alone, injured and hurting. I came very close to making a very final decision to abandon them because of my pain and heartache," he said. "I'd like to be able to look them in the eye and apologize for that way of thinking, and commit to them and show them I with them every step of the way, to my last breathe, like I committed to the soldiers serving to me on the left and the right."

Even if they don't make it all the way along the trail, Jeri Lynn. Owen said the family time was more important.

"The point isn't (Mount) Katahdin," she said. "It's healing."

The Owens said they hoped other families dealing with post-traumatic stress may find hope in their story and their journey, during and after their hike.

"We don't know what the trail will be. We want to experience what will come of this," Jeri Lynn Owen said. "We hope to inspire other families that there are other options and there is life after this diagnosis. The pain can heal. It doesn't mean life will suck forever."

The Owen family will write about their hike at www.farnotfast.com



