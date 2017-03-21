Former Fort Carson soldier gets life for fatal stabbing
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 21, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A jury has convicted a former Fort Carson soldier of stabbing a woman to death in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports Joseph Kimsey was found guilty Tuesday in the June 2015 death of 27-year-old Ashley Melnyczok, who was left to die in her apartment. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Prosecutors say Melnyczok, who advertised her escort services online, was targeted for up to $20,000 in cash she kept under her bed. Kimsey and his co-defendant, Jonathan Nelson, had met in jail in the weeks before the murder and plotted to steal from Melnyczok.
Nelson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced in February to life in prison.
