Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced in attack on first wife, murder of second

Mariza Shaffa (left) was a soldier stationed at Fort Bliss when her then-husband, Geomel Shaffa, pushed her off a balcony during a domestic violence incident in Oct. 2013. Her injuries led her to become paralyzed. Pfc. Christina Bukovcik (right), also a Fort Bliss soldier, married Geomel Shaffa in Sept. 2014. Shaffa stabbed Bukovick to death for unknown reasons in Dec. 2014.

A former U.S. Army soldier on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the fatally stabbing his wife, herself a private first class stationed at Fort Bliss, and for previously pushing his former wife off a balcony, leaving her paralyzed.

Geomel Shaffa pleaded guilty to one count each of murder and aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on each count. The sentences will be served concurrently. The plea hearing was held in the 409th District Court with Judge Sam Medrano Jr. presiding.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and three other counts of assault against a public servant in two separate 2016 arrests were dismissed.

Shaffa allegedly stabbed his wife Pfc. Christina Bukovcik, who was 20 years-old at the time, with a knife several times at the High Vista Apartments, 5041 Alabama, on Dec. 4, 2014, according to court documents. The two had been recently married.

Bukovcik died from the injuries she sustained in the stabbing.

Shaffa was later arrested in Arizona in connection with Bukovcik’s death.

Several onths before the murder, Shaffa allegedly pushed his then-wife Mariza Shaffa, a 21 year-old Fort Bliss soldier, off a third-story balcony during an argument on Oct. 26, 2013, according to court documents.

Mariza Shaffa suffered several injuries, including a broken upper back, a fractured skull with bleeding in the brain, a collapsed right lung and fractured ribs, according to the El Paso Times archives.

She appeared at Geomel Shaffa’s plea hearing on Wednesday in a wheelchair and told the judge that she was paralyzed from the waist down.

During the victim impact statement at the plea hearing, Mariza Shaffa was given the chance to address her former husband. She is raising a 4 year-old son, and Geomel Shaffa is the boy's father.

“I may be in a wheelchair, but you didn’t break me,” she told Geomel Shaffa. “When my son is ready to know, I will tell him who did this to me.”

Bukovcik’s family was also given a chance to address Geomel Shaffa.

“Two years ago, your arrogant and selfish act ruined my family,” Bukovcik’s brother said. “You took our entire world and turned it around. My sister was a wonderful aunt to her nephews and nieces…She was the most loving and caring individual you could ever know. Your actions show you didn’t really know her.”

Holding back tears, Bukovcik’s brother added, “You are a sick, demented individual with no feelings. My family has suffered an incredible amount of loss. ... We have shed tears we should have never shed. We are left with only memories.”

Geomel Shaffa stared at the ground throughout the victim impact statements, never once making eye contact with Mariza Shaffa or Bukovcik’s family.

Bukovcik’s mother called Geomel Shaffa “a cold-blooded murderer” and said 50 years in prison was not enough.

“You are and will always be a cold-blooded murderer,” she said during her victim impact statement. “You are the lowest of the low. My family wishes and prays you only go through suffering like you put my daughter through. I don’t feel 50 years is enough for what you did to my daughter.”

She continued, “I will fight for my daughter to make sure you stay behind bars for all 50 years.”

