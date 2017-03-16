Former fighter wing vice commander pleads guilty to child porn charges

Col. William Jones, former vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., is seen on May 9, 2014. Jones pleaded guilty to child porn charges in March 2017.

SUMTER, S.C. — The former vice commander of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force base in Sumter has been court-martialed on child pornography charges.

The wing said in a news release that Col. William R. Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing images and videos of child pornography.

Jones was relieved of duty as vice commander in 2016. He had become vice commander in 2014. He had been a command pilot and instructor with more than 2,000 flight hours and was reassigned to a desk job as deputy chief of safety for the Ninth Air Force headquarters at Shaw.

The sentencing phase of Jones' court-martial is continuing. Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and could be ordered to forfeit all pay and allowances and be dismissed from the Air Force.

